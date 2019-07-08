Toggle Menu
Neetu Kapoor celebrates 61st birthday: Times when she wowed us with her diva image

Though Neetu Kapoor chose to stay away from films after her marriage in 1983, she has time and again given us some major diva goals.

Neetu Kapoor celebrates her 61st birthday today. (Source: Neetu Kapoor Official/Facebook) (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Neetu Kapoor, the diva who has been part of Bollywood for more than five decades, has been giving us major fitness goals with her ravishing looks and fashion statements. She made her debut as a child actor at the age of eight years in the film Suraj in 1966, and she starred opposite actor Randhir Kapoor in film Rickshawala in 1973 at the age of 15 years.

Neetu Singh aka Neetu Kapoor has acted in over 50 films. (Source: Express Archives)

But it was in 1970s and ’80s when she earned fame. Neetu featured in more than 50 films, 12 of which were opposite her future husband, Rishi Kapoor including Rafoo Chakkar (1975), Kabhie Kabhie (1976), Amar Akbar Anthony (1977) and Duniya Meri Jeb Mein (1979).

Though she chose to stay away from films after her marriage in 1983, she has time and again given us some major life goals. Being a constant pillar of support to her husband, Rishi Kapoor who has been undergoing treatment for cancer in New York for the past nine months to being a doting mother to daughter Riddhima and son Ranbir, Neetu has not let her age dampen her spirits.

As the actor turns 61 this year, here are some of the yesteryear actor’s ravishing looks where she proves age is just a number.

Neetu Kapoor’s bubbly personality came out through her choice of hip clothes in her movies. (Source: Neetu Kapoor Official/Facebook)

Nothing seems to really have changed for this fashionable mom.

She has been known to be a fitness freak and credits exercising including cardio for her glowing skin.

From funky shades to long coats and bling outfits, she is quite a hipster like her kids, Ranbir and Riddhima.

We recently came across a throwback picture of the actress from her younger days and needless to say she looks like a breath of fresh air in the picture.

She often shares some really interesting pictures of her family on her social media. This time around, the former actress shared a throwback picture with husband Rishi Kapoor.

Neetu Kapoor with husband Rishi Kapoor from the good old days. (Source: Neetu Kapoor Official/Facebook)

Which is your favourite look?

