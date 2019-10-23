On Malaika Arora’s birthday, a look at her most iconic fashion moments

Malaika Arora turns 46 today. Born in Thane, Maharashtra, the well-known TV host is known for her powerful dance performances in songs like Chaiyya Chaiyya (1998), Maahi Ve (2002), Kaal Dhamaal (2005) and Munni Badnaam Hui (2010). But only only her dance moves, Arora is a bonafide fashion icon who is known for her impeccable fashion sense. So on her birthday this year, we take a look at her most fashionable moments.

Arora slays in this power shoulder sequined baby blue dress from Milan-based designer, Annakiki in collaboration with Jimmy Choo. We like how her overall look was kept basic with hair pulled back in a sleek ponytail, and her eyes highlighted using a turquoise blue winged eyeliner that also added drama to the chic look. Her lips had a metallic finish to them.

Arora made it impossible to look away from her as she stepped out in a white silk-chiffon gown with lace and pearl detailing from luxury designer Aadnevik at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2019. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the look was rounded out with wine coloured lipstick and blow dried hair. The thigh-high slit added oomph to her overall look.

The fashionista looked resplendent in this flowy peach gown for a shoot at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne recently. The gown, designed by an Australia-based designer Jason Grech, had frill detailing and a plunging neckline. The silver belt accentuated her waistline, while her look was completed with hair tied in a bun and nude lips.

Hands down; this has to be our favorite fashion moment of hers. Khan looked gorgeous in a satin gown in crimson from designer Julien Macdonald for the Zee Cine awards earlier this year. The colour looked lovely on the her, and the neckline stole the show. Winged eyeliner, tear-drop earrings and statement red lips rounded out the look.

She was also spotted looking stunning in a white gown from Aiisha Ramadan Official, which featured a big bow detailing at the front, for a magazine shoot. The flowy gown was teamed with golden strappy heels, and pearl earrings from Dillano luxurious jewels.

