Madonna turns 60: Cone bras to neon bangles, a look at her raunchy fashion history

As Madonna turns 60, here’s a flashback of the fashion statements through the years. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) As Madonna turns 60, here’s a flashback of the fashion statements through the years. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Think of a pop star — and immediately, the image of an ultra-glam, vivaciously dressed, larger than life persona pops up. Isn’t the popular American singer Madonna all that and more? The singing sensation turned 60 on August 16 and on the occasion, we took time to look back at all the cool kids, ‘boy toy’, ‘bad girl’ fashion trends and street wear she introduced for the closets of teenagers and adults.

Shaping fashion trends for over four decades now, she has added a coquettish touch to her sartorial choices. From her cone bra to mesh top and chunky accessories, she has always had a penchant for peculiar fashion fads. Here’s how she stirred a storm in the world of fashion and shaped new trends in the past.

Cone Bra

It was on June 25, 1990, that Madonna stepped out in a pink cone bra, a shockingly fascinating creation for that era. The singer wore the ensemble designed by her frequent fashion collaborator Jean-Paul Gaultier, during her ‘‘Blonde Ambition” tour.

Stacked Neon Bangles

The multiple bright and bold bangles that crept into any fashion-savvy millennial’s closet were brought to the fore by none other than Madonna. Add that to her ’80s club kid thrift shop attire and the iconic headband that became a hot trend for many years, the singer made sure fashion fanatics with a slightly racy taste would follow all her style moves.

Lace, Pearls and Boy Toy

Oozing sultry vibes in lace and ropes of pearls, Madonna made the fluffy slip, lace gloves, worn with pearls fashionable. And her infamous ‘Boy Toy’ belt was obviously the star of the curation.

Blonde-Bombshell Cut

The pop star trimmed her tresses and complemented them with edgy stacked bracelets, giving a grunge vibe to her street style.

Breast-Baring Sheer Dress

At the Met Gala in 2016, the singing sensation left onlookers gaping in a breast-baring sheer Givenchy ensemble. To top it off, she adorned her head with a beautiful diamond band that hung snugly amid her golden tresses.

Madonna arrived at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala, celebrating the opening of “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology” in New York. (Source: AP) Madonna arrived at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala, celebrating the opening of “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology” in New York. (Source: AP)

