Happy Birthday, Katrina Kaif: 5 times the actor gave street style goals in chic outfits

In addition to Katrina Kaif’s red carpet looks, if one looks back at the actor’s style statement on casual outings, one will mostly see her in dresses and heels, jeans-tee combo or a skirt and top. The actor’s sartorial choices are chic but have an elegant touch to them and can be easily recreated. As the actor turns a year older on July 16, let’s take a look at some of the best casual style statements the actor made in the recent past from which you can take a lesson or two on casual styling.

The Tiger Zinda Hai actor was seen in an orange sweatshirt from PE Nation teamed with a pair of black track pants and ankle-length sneakers. Keeping her accessories minimal, she quirked up her outfit with a pair of retro sunglasses. Keeping her make-up minimal, she gave finishing touches to her look with centre-parted tousled hair.

Kaif was seen in a lush, jungle-inspired shirt by For Restless Sleepers – something different and colourful than her usual blacks and blues. Her outfit scored high on fashion and comfort, given that she paired her bright shirt with a pair of cut-out black pants, instead of regular ones. Not to miss out on the black platform sneakers. We totally love how the actor decided to pull back her hair into a neat ponytail and round off her look with a pair of black shades.

Dressed in a white, slit skirt that teamed with a black AC DC distressed tee from Misguided, the Zero actor looked lovely. She added oomph to her look with nude gladiators from Steve Madden and rounded it off with minimal make-up and middle-parted soft curls.

While attending an event, the actor picked an off-shoulder pinstriped monochrome number from Laveer, that was teamed with a pair of bright yellow Topshop pants. We think Kaif looked quite chic and her look was rounded out with minimal make-up and sleek middle-parted hair.

Wondering how to style a white shirt? Take cues from Kaif. The Dhoom 3 actor teamed her white, buttoned-down shirt with an asymmetrical, black skirt with embellishments on borders and a lacey in-skirt. She chose to keep her make-up simple, with just a hint of gloss on her lips and her hair straight as usual and smartly rounded off the look with Christian Louboutin spiked pumps.

Wearing a black tee with the words ‘NEVERTHELESS, SHE PERSISTED’ printed across the front by Prabal Gurung, she jazzed up the casual look by styling her tee with with a high-waist skirt. Featuring panels with Nepali ring-detail and multiple slits, the skirt looked very trendy. A pair of bright blue satin pumps from Zara complemented her outfit.

The Baar Baar Dekho star kept it comfortable while she was spotted in transit at the airport, in a MadeWorn white tee with ‘Rolling Stones’ and a flirtatious red tongue emblazoned on the front. She paired her tee with a pair of distressed blue jeans and black ankle-high boots. With minimal make-up and soft curls, the actor rounded out her look well.

