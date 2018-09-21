Happy Birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan: When the actor showed us how to ace ethnic wear

Here’s wishing Kareena Kapoor Khan a very happy birthday. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express) Here’s wishing Kareena Kapoor Khan a very happy birthday. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ethnic choices have been a beautiful mix of old school and modern elegance. Right from heavily embellished lehengas to simple chiffon saris, the actor has been enchanting her fans throughout the years.

As she turns a year older on September 21, let’s take a look at her best traditional attires.

Dressed in a yellow Raw Mango sharara teamed with a hot pink dupatta, Khan looked a million bucks. Accessorising her outfit with a gold bag and matching jhumkas, she rounded off her look well. Dark smokey eyes with red lips and hair neatly-tied into a bun gave finishing touches to her look.

While attending an event, the Ki and Ka actor was seen in a Tarun Tahiliani suit. The textured ivory and gold suit with intricately beaded border exuded traditional Punjabi-feel. It was paired with a matching salwaar. Stylist Rhea Kapoor accessorised with a pair of statement silver earrings and Fizzy Goblet jutis. With soft smokey eyes, neutral lips and pulled back hair, her look was rounded off nicely.

Khan dabbled with ethnics for an event in Delhi. Stepping out in a graceful cream-coloured ensemble from designer Punit Balana, the actor looked lovely. The quarter-sleeved piece had intricate gilded patterns along the neckline that were complemented by paillette work. The anarkali was layered with a matching dupatta and stylist Tanya Ghavri accessorised the look with gold jhumkis and a cocktail ring.

Though the outfit was attractive, the make-up was even more so. A dewy sheen with highlighted cheekbones, kohl-lined eyes and glossy pink-tinted lips completed her look.

While attending Sonam Kapoor’s reception back in May, Khan donned a custom-made sequinned, embellished golden lehenga by Manish Malhotra. The gorgeous lehenga-choli was teamed with a sheer dupatta which was worn in a way to mimic the pallu of a sari. Stylist Tanya Ghavri cleverly chose to give accessories a miss. We think it’s a good choice.

Apart from her outfit, her make-up and hairdo complemented her look well. Nude make-up always works best with too loud or flashy clothes and soft curls can never look bad.

For another part of the celebrations during Sonam Kapoor’s wedding, the Veere Di Wedding actor went for something more subtle yet elegant. Picking out a pastel pink, floor-length anarkali by Anita Dongre featuring embroidery all-over it, she looked exceptionally graceful. With her hair tied in a bun matched with a pair of gold jhumkas, we love how the actor rounded off her look.

The Omkara actor was seen wearing a gorgeous Masaba Gupta fusion wear that included a printed cobalt blue skirt teamed with an asymmetric tunic. The ‘blue desert sage fusion set’ is a great take on Indo-western trend and we like the fact that she chose not to carry a dupatta and gave it an interesting look.

Her outfit was further combined with a statement gold necklace and matching danglers from Malabar Gold and Diamonds. Make-up artist Subbu rounded off Khan’s look with glossy lips, well-defined eyes and a nude make-up palette. Meanwhile, hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou styled her hair in a sleek manner.

Earlier this year, Khan was felicitated with the title of ‘Power Icon’ at the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards. For the event, she was draped in a canary yellow sari from Masaba Gupta’s Summer/Festive 2018 collection. The chanderi sari with tribal vase pleats and kalash khadi pallu was teamed with a vibrant magenta blouse. Stylist Tanya Ghavri accessorised the look with a pair of gold statement earrings and a pretty black bindi.

Make-up artist Subbu chose a nude palette for the actor, which was complemented with neutral lips and accentuated by finely kohl-lined eyes. Kareena rounded out her look with hair coiffed into a sleek bun.

You can definitely take a leaf out of her lookbook for this festive season. Don’t you think?

