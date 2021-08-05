On Kajol’s birthday, revisiting some of her most enduring sari looks

Which look do you like the most? (Source: Shivan & Narresh, Radhika Mehra/Instagram)

Kajol, one of the most versatile Bollywood actors, celebrates her birthday today (August 5). But, it is not just her acting prowess, her style has also had quite a journey over the years. Of late, her looks have been sharp and she always manages to steal the show with her elegance and versatility.

While she can ace it all, her sari looks deserve special mention. As such, on her birthday, here’s looking at some of her enduring sari looks.

Kajol stunned in this black sari from Shivan and Narresh. The Urvi Sheer Sari with Verdant Skein Border was from the designers’ Pattachitra and Tholu Bommalata series and featured narratives of Hindu mythology.

Taking to Instagram, they had shared, “The narrative intricacies of Hindu mythological characters craftily displayed through the vibrant translation on the Patt or the canvas of Pattachitra and Tholu Bommalata art form. With its roots in the Bengal and Odisha region of eastern India, the chitrakars or the artists demonstrate an intense series of emotions through the characters, while striving to a single hue as an unsaid rule.”

The black sheer sari featured an intricate and colourful border and was teamed with a strappy blouse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHIVAN & NARRESH (@shivanandnarresh)

Kajol once again proved her love for the six yards in this Payal Khandwala colour block sari. Styled by Radhika Mehra, the colour combination worked wonders. The look was pulled together with hair parted at the side and subtle makeup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Mehra (@radhikamehra)

Kajol looked equally elegant in this white Raw Mango sari that featured floral print. It was teamed with a contrasting blue blouse and the look was accessorised with statement earrings from Lara Morakhia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Mehra (@radhikamehra)

She was seen in yet another Raw Mango sari, and the combination of orange and pink looked lovely on her. Kundan stud earrings and hair tied at the back added the finishing touches.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Mehra (@radhikamehra)

She stunned and how in this Ritu Kumar sari that featured heavy work. The look was pulled together with a statement neckpiece and eye make-up.

Kajol looking lovely in a Ritu Kumar sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kajol looking lovely in a Ritu Kumar sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Which look do you like the most?