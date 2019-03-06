Happy birthday, Janhvi Kapoor: Every time the actor gave us fashion goals with her glamorous choices

Janhvi Kapoor might just be one film old, but the starlet has been quite a fashion inspiration. Right from promoting her film Dhadak, to walking ramps and the red carpet, she has proved her mettle as a fashionista. As the actor celebrates her birthday today, let’s look at some of her most unforgettable looks.

One of her most memorable looks this year was at the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards where she was seen in a body-hugging sequin gown from Yousef Aljasmi. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, the look was completed with hair styled in soft curls.

It is not only contemporary wear that the actor can pull off, as she looks equally gorgeous in saris as well. Last year, she was seen wearing a chiffon sari by Arpita Mehta and looked like a spitting image of her mother, Sridevi. Styled by Ghavri again, the actor looked lovely with her hair swept to one side and subtle make-up.

She also looked stunning in a sequin red Julien Macdonald dress. Styled by Ghavri, we loved the dewy make-up and the tousled hair.

Last year, she also impressed us a great deal during the pre-wedding festivities of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal in Udaipur. She was seen wearing a green and blue handwoven bandhini sari from designer Manish Malhotra. This was teamed with a matching sleeveless velvet blouse, and the look was accessorised with a stunning neck piece.

She looked equally impressive in a body-hugging Reem Acra dress, which also featured a net train, in Udaipur. Straight hair and a pop of red on the lips complemented the look beautifully.

At the couple’s engagement held at Lake Como, Italy, the actor dazzled in a semi-sheer black embellished gown from Nedret Tacirouglu. Styled by Ghavri and Namrata Deepak, the attire, which had a plunging neckline, was accessorised with a statement ring and a pair of matching earrings.

At Isha Ambani’s wedding, the actor chose a red and gold lehenga by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The look was accessorised with gold earrings, with her hair let loose.

She was also spotted in another creation by Manish Malhotra, and needless to say, looked ravishing. The heavily embellished golden lehenga was teamed with a gorgeous fuchsia pink dupatta. We really liked the look.

The actor also turned heads at the Lokmat Style Award where she was seen in a sleevelss white Faraz Manan ensemble. The intricate sequin design and ruffle details on the dress, along with its sharp cuts, looked great on the actor.

Which is your favourite look of the actor?