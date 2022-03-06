Happy birthday Janhvi Kapoor: All the times she stunned in a lehenga

Janhvi Kapoor’s style is as western centric as it is traditional leaning. The Dhadak actor evidently likes her saris, salwar suits, and of course, lehengas. Being a muse for Manish Malhotra, Janhvi is often seen sporting lehengas from the brand, and her grace, charm, and beauty come alive every time she dons one.

So, on her 25th birthday today, let’s take a look at some of the times when she left us all in awe with her stunning lehenga looks:

Her pink lehenga set from Rahul Mishra featured fun motifs as opposed to the usual traditional ones, and it’s one of the best we’ve seen on a celebrity. The minimal jewellery and the shimmering eye makeup all made the look even more memorable.

Janhvi is a thorough Manish Malhotra girl, and this outfit is one of the many proofs. Her mermaid fit lehenga skirt paired with a bright green cropped shirt a the blouse is for those who like putting a contemporary twist to their traditional fits.

Her bright yellow embroidered and detailed lehenga set from Torani is the thing of dreams!

Yet again in Manish Malhotra, Janhvi aced this crisscross bralette-cum-blouse with the most shimmery and sparkly lehenga skirt we have seen in a long time.

This gorgeous multi-toned lehenga set with a golden base from Tarun Tahiliani is as gorgeous as it gets. Paired with the statement dangler earrings, this look is a signature Janhvi.

