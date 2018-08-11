Happy Birthday, Jacqueline Fernandez: 5 times the actor gave party wear goals

Here’s wishing Jacqueline Fernandez a very Happy Birthday! (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express) Here’s wishing Jacqueline Fernandez a very Happy Birthday! (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

Jacqueline Fernandez’s sartorial choices mostly leave fashion enthusiasts impressed as she loves to experiment with her outfits. Remember the way she pulled off the shimmery multi-coloured Manish Arora trousers like a pro? Well, time and again, the actor has proved that she is no less than a fashionista. As the Sri Lankan beauty turns a year older on August 11, let us take style cues from her on how to nail party-wear effortlessly.

During Race 3 promotions, Fernandez stepped out in a peppy red sleeveless dress from David Koma. The sharp silhouette of the piece broke the monotony of the red. However, what really caught our attention was the deconstructed denim jacket with red leather straps that stylist Lakshmi Lehr teamed the dress with. The Appapop jacket was accessorised with white Louboutins and silver hoops. Fernandez rounded out her look with minimal make-up and curls parted on the side.

Jacqueline Fernandez in David Koma. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Jacqueline Fernandez in David Koma. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

The 33-year-old looked lovely in an asymmetric black dress from Avaro Figlio. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, she accessorised the off-shoulder number with a pair of statement earrings and a spiral ring from Lion Jewellers and a pair of black heels from Saint Laurent. Celebrity make-up artist and hairstylist Shaan Muttahil gave finishing touches to her look with winged eyes and styled her hair in a textured ponytail.

Once again, Fernandez looking stunning in a red strappy, satin dress from Lola by Suman Bhat. The mid-length number was cinched at the waist with a matching tie-detail. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she kept her accessories minimal with a pair of gold studs and strappy heels. The outfit was simple but had an elegant touch to it. Make-up artist and hairstylist Shaan Muttathil gave just the perfect finishing touch to her look with nude make-up, a little blush on the cheeks, dark smokey eyes, pink lips and soft wavy hair.

Jacqueline Fernandez in Lola by Suman B. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Jacqueline Fernandez in Lola by Suman B. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

For another occasion, she picked a tusk white piece from Lavish Alice and stylist Lakshmi Lehr teamed it with a broad red belt that accentuated the actor’s frame. For the accessories, the actor opted for a pair of gilded pearl danglers from Vianage Vintage and a matching gold ring from Misho Designs. The Judwaa 2 actor polished her look with a pair of transparent heels from Yeezy Mafia. Artist Shaan Muttathil gave the actor dewy tones, a prominent bold red lip shade and rounded out the look with soft smokey eyes and hair coiffed into a messy ponytail.

The Kick actor looked party-ready in a Kate Spade silver metallic pleated skirt paired with a matching pleated shirt, knotted at the waist. It was further styled with a striped corset. The look was styled with a pair of bright blue Louboutin sandals and colourful earrings. Glossy lips with soft curls rounded out her look quite well.

Jacqueline Fernandez in a Kate Spade dress. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Jacqueline Fernandez in a Kate Spade dress. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

What do you think of her style? Let us know in the comments section below.

