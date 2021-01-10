Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: All the times he stood out for his sharp fashion sense

There is little to not like in Hrithik Roshan. His suave looks, acting prowess and fitness determination have earned him several fans. But the actor also stands out for his super-sharp fashion choices. The Kaabil actor is known for his impeccable wardrobe for which he is lauded and even awarded.

On his birthday, here are some looks of his which are style inspirations.

Hrithik Roshan looked dapper. (Source: APH Images) Hrithik Roshan looked dapper. (Source: APH Images)

At the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2019, Hrithik Roshan looked like a ‘Greek God’ as she stepped out in a black tuxedo. This was one of his rare appearances on the red carpet and this oversized glasses and the bowtie made him look perfect.

A look at his Instagram profile suggests he loves travelling. And we dig the dapper looks he is seen in. Case in point: he looks straight out of a fashion magazine in this light yellow high-neck T-shirt, which he has teamed with a burnt red jacket. We also love the cargo coloured pants and the pair of shades and cap.

The War actor clearly loves his jackets. In another instance, he had stepped out in a black jacket and as usual accessorised it with shades and cap.

A black tee can never go wrong, especially if the person donning it is Hrithik Roshan. He nailed this black tee and denim jacket look. We dig the vibe.

He was also seen in an olive coloured overcoat. He paired it with a black T-shirt and chic shades.

What do you think of his looks?

