Winter fashion tips straight from Deepika Padukone’s wardrobe

Deepika Padukone and her style game need no introduction. The actor is known for her experimental fashion and the ease with which she carries off all styles and silhouettes. Whether it is her grand red carpet entries or comfy airport looks, she just knows how to make a statement.

As the Piku actor turns a year older today, we take a look at some of her past fashion outings which continue to stay relevant even today. And oh, they are perfect if you are looking for winter style tips.

Oversized sweaters for the win!

There is nothing like a snuggly fit sweater that is chic and warm at the same time. If that is your vibe, take a cue from the Chennai Express actor’s airport look when she styled her extra-large hot pink sweater with a pair of denim and chunky sneakers.

Say yes to colour blocking

Winters are usually associated with black, beige and blue, but why not keep it bright and try colour blocking? All you need to do is mix and match colours according to your liking and be ready to make a statement!

Keep it classy with monochrome

Opting for a single colour scheme is the easiest and best way to keep it chic and classy. Here, Deepika rocks the trend in a berry red dress teamed with a deep red overcoat. If you are going monochrome, make sure your makeup is monochrome too — it helps blends everything together.

Don’t forget your overcoat

An overcoat is a must-have in your winter wardrobe. Whether you choose to go for a plain black, grey or white or one with prints, it can be styled in numerous ways!

