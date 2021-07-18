Happy birthday, Bhumi Pednekar: Every time the actor made a case for casual dressing

Bhumi Pednekar has had a sharp style evolution over the years. The actor can nail a sari as effortlessly as she dons a dress. What we really dig is the ease with which makes a case for casual dressing. The Pati, Patni Aur Woh actor really chooses her dresses with care. On her birthday, we revisit some of those looks.

Styled by Mohit Rai, the actor stood out in this Nisse ensemble and how. The white dress looked great on her, especially the statement sleeve and the sweetheart neckline. This was completed with pointy-toe stilettos.

She went full glam in this brown dress. Styled by Mohit Rai, the look was completed winged eyeliner and nude lipshade. The look worked and how.

Statement sleeves and Bhumi are a match made in heaven. She looked lovely in this dress from Forever Unique as she opted for a bronzy make-up.

The actor looked lovely in this one-shoulder dress. The look was kept understated letting the outfit do all the talking. It was completed with pointy-toe stilettos.

She looks equally lovely in this floral-printed wrap dress. The look was kept simple, completed with just a fun hairdo.

What do you think of her looks?

