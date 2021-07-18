scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 18, 2021
Must Read

Happy birthday, Bhumi Pednekar: Every time the actor made a case for casual dressing

The actor can nail a sari as effortlessly as she dons a dress. What we really dig is the ease with which makes a case for casual dressing

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 18, 2021 5:25:03 pm
Bhumi Pednekar, Bhumi Pednekar photos, Bhumi Pednekar photos, Bhumi Pednekar instagram, Bhumi Pednekar birthday, indian express, indian express newsThe actor really stands out in dresses.

Bhumi Pednekar has had a sharp style evolution over the years. The actor can nail a sari as effortlessly as she dons a dress. What we really dig is the ease with which makes a case for casual dressing. The Pati, Patni Aur Woh actor really chooses her dresses with care. On her birthday, we revisit some of those looks.

Styled by Mohit Rai, the actor stood out in this Nisse ensemble and how. The white dress looked great on her, especially the statement sleeve and the sweetheart neckline. This was completed with pointy-toe stilettos.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai)

She went full glam in this brown dress. Styled by Mohit Rai, the look was completed winged eyeliner and nude lipshade. The look worked and how.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai)

Statement sleeves and Bhumi are a match made in heaven. She looked lovely in this dress from Forever Unique as she opted for a bronzy make-up.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai)

The actor looked lovely in this one-shoulder dress. The look was kept understated letting the outfit do all the talking. It was completed with pointy-toe stilettos.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bhumi 🌻 (@bhumipednekar)

She looks equally lovely in this floral-printed wrap dress. The look was kept simple, completed with just a fun hairdo.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bhumi 🌻 (@bhumipednekar)

What do you think of her looks?

