Alia Bhatt turns 29: A look at the actor’s stellar style evolution

Updated: March 15, 2022 2:35:44 pm
After the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi, there is no doubt that Alia Bhatt is one of the biggest names in the Bollywood industry. Right from her debut in Student of The Year as Shanaya to her stellar performance in the grand Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie as Gangubai, Alia has grown from strength to strength in a span of ten years.
Along with her onscreen performances, her sartorial choices, too, have seen an amazing upward shift when it comes to taking risks and playing with her style while also being completely aware of what works for her.
On the Highway actor’s 29th birthday, let’s take a look at her style evolution through the years:
She has been consistently styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel. In this look for Kapoor and Sons promotion, Alia is wearing a black ensemble by Shivan and Narresh.
This Gucci back-to-school look that we can’t imagine Alia wearing in the present day!
Alia’s approach to makeup, too, has gotten refined and far more minimalistic, just like her fashion choices.
Alia wore an anti-fit white satin dress with black feather details for the promotions of Dear Zindagi.
This sequin sari by Manish Malhotra with the off-shoulder blouse and the smokey eyes is one outfit of many from a style era Alia seems to have bid goodbye to.
She wore a lot of A-line dresses, too, something we haven’t seen her sport in a long time.
During the promo tour for Badrinath ki Dulhaniya, Alia seemed to have pivoted to more refined silhouettes and toned down on the smokey eyes for minimalistic kohl-rimmed eyes.
Her first red carpet fashion moment we loved was on IIFA 2017 when she wore this stunning black Zuhair Murad gown, ushering in a glammed up Alia who knows how to make a statement.
Even for her traditional fits, Alia started opting for more timeless ensembles, like this lovely green Sabyasachi lehenga set that she wore while posing beside beau Ranbir Kapoor for making their relationship Insta-official.
From then on, Alia started minimising on the OTT glam and maximising on the timeless elegance with her makeup and accessories.
The sketched Moschino suit was a pleasant surprise, marking the beginning of Alia’s bold and experimental fashion streak.
Cut to one of her recent and almost-viral looks in this Manish Malhotra lehenga with a super cool infinity blouse that she wore as a bridesmaid to Anushka Ranjan.
And finally, the latest of her many (all equally stunning) white ensembles that she sported for the promotion of Gangubbai Kathiawadi, making as many ripples in fashion as she did in the film industry.
