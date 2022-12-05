Hansika Motwani looks resplendent in red lehenga set for wedding with Sohael Khaturiya

Hansika Motwani tied the knot with longtime beau, businessman Sohael Kathuriya, in a lavish ceremony held at the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur. The first pictures and videos from the dreamy wedding made their way to social media in which the newlyweds look absolutely lovely. For the nuptials, the couple went the conventional fashion routine and opted for the classic combination of red and ivory.

Hansika can be seen wearing an opulent red lehenga featuring gold embellishments and embroidery paired with a matching blouse with a plunging neckline. While one embellished dupatta rested on her right shoulder, another sheer dupatta covered her head.

To accessorise, the actor opted for a heavy stone-studded choker, earrings, mang tikka and red wedding bangles. Stunning gold kaleerey dangled generously from Hansika’s mehendi-clad hands.

Sohael complemented his bride in an intricately embroidered ivory sherwani with a matching beige dupatta.

Prior to this, pictures from Hansika and Sohael’s haldi ceremony had surfaced online, which showed the couple glowing as ever in matching ensembles.

While Hansika wore a floral-printed pale yellow suit with a sheer dupatta, Sohael opted for a matching floral-printed kurta worn over white pyjamas. The actor accessorised her haldi look with floral accessories consisting of a neckpiece, earring, mang tikka and bracelets.

For the sangeet ceremony, Hansika wore an embellished bright pink lehenga set with a blouse featuring tassel details on the hemline. She rounded off this look with diamond-studded accessories. Sohael complemented her in a shimmery black sherwani.

In videos from their white-themed pre-wedding bash, Hansika can be seen wearing a stunning gown with an embellished fitted bodice and feathery bottom. Sohael looked dapper in a white tuxedo completed with a black bowtie and a pair of black shoes.

