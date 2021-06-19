Hannah Montana actor Emily Osment stuns in this outfit by an Indian designer; see pic

Hannah Montana actor Emily Osment recently took to Instagram to share a picture of herself in an outfit by an Indian designer.

The 29-year-old stunned in a black and blue sleeveless blouse and sheer white skirt, all designed by none other than Anamika Khanna. Osment wrote, “Still dreaming about this look…”. Check out the picture:

The blouse, which fitted the actor perfectly, featured intricate embroidery. The skirt, with a thigh-high slit and a black belt-like detail, flaunted beautiful floral embroidery all over it. What added to the oomph were the tassels on it.

The ensemble showed her toned midriff. The look was styled by John Mark.

Khanna also shared the look on Instagram.

Osment’s look was kept unaccessorised to strike a balance while drawing all our attention to the gorgeous ensemble. She sported minimal makeup with kohl eyes and a dark lip shade and left her hair open.

What do you think of the look?