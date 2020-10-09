scorecardresearch
Friday, October 09, 2020
Hand sanitiser, banana bread costumes? This retail brand is selling pandemic-themed outfits

An online retailer recently unveiled new Halloween costumes inspired by hand sanitisers and banana bread

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | October 9, 2020 8:00:22 pm
halloween costumeA retail brand is selling banana bread and hand sanitiser costumes for Halloween. (Source: anna_gallegos/Instagram/Twitter, yandy/Twitter)

An online retail brand has come up with the most unique costumes for Halloween — to be celebrated on October 31, 2020 — in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Online retailer Yandy recently unveiled a new Halloween costume inspired by a hand sanitiser, a new essential item today with people using copious amounts of it for disinfecting.

The costume features a mint green bodysuit paired with a matching clear vinyl flared dress with velcro straps and reads, “Yandy hand sanitiser. Kills 99.99 per cent of germs.”

The costume is being sold for USD 69.95 (Rs 5,116), as mentioned by Independent. “Just a pump is all it takes to put bacteria at bay. Wash away the dirt of the day, and soak in that squeaky clean feeling in this exclusive Hand Sanitiser costume,” reads the costume’s description.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Not just this, the retail brand has also come up with another costume based on banana bread, a food trend that became highly popular across the world during the coronavirus lockdown, as people took to cooking various dishes at home. This costume is a silver metallic pull-on tube dress with a brown velvet front featuring oversized yellow banana detailing.

Read | Spooky Halloween traditions and how they started; find out

“Well, aren’t you looking hot and homemade? There’s nothing a gooey loaf of bread can’t cure. Don’t just sit around in isolation, heat your oven to 350 cause this hottie’s about to take you to carb heaven in this exclusive Banana Bread Boredom costume…,” the description for the costume reads.

Twitterati, naturally went berserk on seeing these outfits. Here’s how they reacted:

What do you think about these costumes?

