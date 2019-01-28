Hanacure: An all-in-one skin treatment that promises flawless skin in just thirty minutes

Given the number of skincare treatments available in the market these days, it is difficult to keep up. But then, what if we were to tell you that you can find everything at one place? Wonderful, right?

Advertising

That’s what the latest sensation – Hanacare – promises to do. This new at-home facial from South Korea addresses multiple signs of ageing – from wrinkles to hyper-pigmentation to loss of elasticity – all in one-step.

Simply put, this facial treatment is a gel mask that has been inspired by the Lotus flower. As per the company’s website, “In Asian culture, the lotus flower represents rebirth and purity as it emerges from murky waters to blossom anew each day. The flowers remain pure, clean, and untouched despite its adverse surroundings. It is with this inspiration that we created Hanacure, a transformative collection to renew and reveal the purest form of age-defying beauty.” All you need to do is use it once a week for four weeks to see visible, age-reversing results. And the best part about it is – it just takes thirty minutes to tighten, brighten, contour, and diminish the appearance of wrinkles, giving you a restored and youthful appearance.

The package comes with a lifting serum and a gelling solution. On application, the carbon dioxide in the air mixes with it, leading to the formula solidifying onto skin, creating an intense tightening effect while also absorbing all the grime and toxins out of pores.

Would you try it?