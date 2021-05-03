Celeb style: Halsey gives major maternity fashion goals

Halsey’s Instagram feed is a sight for sore eyes. It is colourful, positive and keeps her 24 million followers entertained with her makeup looks, snippets from daily life and more. However, ever since the Without Me singer announced her pregnancy in January, she has been giving us major fashion goals, too. Her looks are chic, comfortable and cannot be missed!

Check them out below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

Halsey was seen in a cropped tie-dye sweater with safety-pin-like buttons styled with a black crop top and an animal print skirt. She ditched accessories and looked stunning sans makeup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

For the next look, she opted for a ribbed pastel pink dress. The outfit was styled with a dainty gold necklace and makeup consisting of glossy ombre lips and pink eyeshadow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

She looked pretty as a picture as she posed with a basketball in tie-dye blue and white pants and a light beige bikini top. It is no secret that the tie-dye trend is her favourite.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

Last but not the least, she kept it comfortable in an extra-large white t-shirt which was styled with olive green cargo pants. She teamed it with a lavender bucket hat. Here is a celeb-approved guide on acing bucket hats effortlessly.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle