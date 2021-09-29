Fashion house releases Halloween costume inspired by Kim Kardashian’s all-black Met Gala outfit

Amid the several gorgeous 2021 Met Gala ensembles, Kim Kardashian’s strange all-black outfit grabbed the attention of one and all, sparking memes and funny reactions.

Now, inspired by Kim’s Balenciaga outfit, fashion company Yandy has come up with an all-black Halloween costume featuring a semi-sheer tube dress with spandex leggings, a cape, elbow-length satin gloves, and a full-face mask. The costume costs $99.99 (Rs 7,423).

The production description on the designer’s website reads “Mystery Gala Guest Costume”. It further says, “Glimmering gowns had their fashion moment, and we’re here for it but look who paved the way for statement-making avant garde!…Dark, dramatic, and every so obscure, flaunt your couture-kissed curves like an A-list celeb in this exclusive Mystery Gala Guest Costume.”

“Dare we say, you’ll re-kim-dle your red carpet fame,” the design house adds.

Earlier, Kim took to Instagram to comment on her Met Gala look. “What’s more American than a T-shirt head to toe?!” she wrote.

The 40-year-old also spoke about how she could not see sister Kendall Jenner from behind her full-face mask. “Kendall was calling my name and I couldn’t see who it was but I saw the outline of her sparkly dress,” she wrote in an Instagram story.

