Halloween 2022 looks: From Kim Kardashian as a mutant to Janhvi Kapoor as Morticia Addams

Dressing up during Halloween is an ancient tradition. The spooky festival is celebrated in many countries around the world and has become quite popular in India, too, lately.

The reason that people wear costumes on this day is that they want to ward off supernatural beings and other such souls from the ‘afterlife’, who are believed to roam the Earth as the veil between the living and the dead comes off during this time, legends state.

In recent years, films and shows also have seeped into this belief and nowadays, people wear dresses, makeup and costumes that have pop culture references, which may or may not be ‘spooky’ in nature. For instance, they dress up as their favourite celebrities, or sometimes a character from a film or show.

With that in mind, check out what some Indian and international celebrities wore for Halloween this year. While you may not be able to recreate the exact same look, you can seek inspiration. Check it out.

Kim Kardashian

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Kim Kardashian meant it when she said she is willing to do anything for fashion. The reality TV star, socialite and entrepreneur wore a blue latex costume as she dressed as a mutant: X-Men’s ‘Mystique’. She completed the look with her hair dyed red and glowing yellow contact lenses, just like the character.

Kendall Jenner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

Kim’s half-sister Kendall Jenner transformed into ‘Jessie’ from Toy Story. The 26-year-old, however, brought in a sexy twist to the iconic costume. While she styled her hair in braids and wore the red velvety hat, Kendall also flashed her midriff and her racy denim underwear.

Kylie Jenner

Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner

Kylie Jenner, known to be fond of curating and making innovative style statements, showed off her Halloween 2022 costume for this year: she dressed up as the ‘Bride of Frankenstein’ in a Jean Paul Gaultier costume. She wrapped herself up in a mummy-styled white dress, and for the second version of the costume — a flowing white dress with opera gloves — she added to her look a black hair perm along with a white streak. She also brought in a prop knife.

Paris Hilton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

Paris Hilton put on a racy display, as she transformed into a sexy FBI agent for Halloween. “Secret Agent Sexy Sliver at your service. #FBI #Halloween ” she captioned an image, in which she was seen dressed in a black cropped jacket wore over a matching bra. She completed the look with a black mini skirt and a pair of black sunglasses, as she flaunted her midriff and left little to the imagination.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

The couple dressed as real-life sensational 90s couple Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. The life of Anderson and Lee and their infamous stolen sex tape was the subject of the recent Hulu limited series ‘Pam & Tommy’.

Lizzo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

The rapper’s costume looked impeccable. She turned into Marge Simpson and completely transformed herself with hair and makeup.

Janhvi Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

The actor looked like a million bucks as she transformed herself into Morticia Addams, with exact same makeup, hairdo, and expression.

Ananya Panday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday posted an entire video in which she transformed into the character of ‘Poo’, played by Kareena Kapoor Khan in Karan Johar’s film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Navya Naveli Nanda

Photo by Varinder Chawla Photo by Varinder Chawla

Navya channeled her inner princess Jasmine for a Halloween party.

What do you think of these looks?

