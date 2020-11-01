Halloween 2020: Sonam Kapoor recreates a classic Marilyn Monroe look

The actor also shared the entire process of recreating the look. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/ Instagram, designed by Shambhavi Dutta)

Halloween is the one day of the year when everything spooky turns into fun. With people across the world recreating looks, wearing intricate costumes and enjoying candy treats, the celebrations happened this year, too, albeit in a toned-down manner. And while everyone stunned in their own way, actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took social media to share her look, we were pleasantly surprised.

The actor recreated the classic Marilyn Monroe look, and we felt they shared some uncanny resemblance! Don’t believe us? Check it out for yourself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on Oct 31, 2020 at 6:02am PDT

The Ranjhaana actor wrote in the caption: “This Halloween has got me going… Oh, my Monroe! Becoming this diva was such a fun experience for me and my team. Definitely one of my fav looks I’ve recreated for Halloween, ever! (sic)”

Take a closer look, and you will notice how seamless the results were, right from her wig to the red nails, the red lipstick and the little mole.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on Oct 31, 2020 at 6:13am PDT

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on Oct 31, 2020 at 6:11am PDT

She also shared the process and said it took her team hours to do it. “Watch how I went from being SKA to MM. Don’t let the time-lapse fool you guys, it took hours of me sitting down and my team working their magic,” the actor shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on Oct 31, 2020 at 6:07am PDT

