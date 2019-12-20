How Ananya Panday tried all of 2019’s party hairstyles

Ananya Panday, the newest kid on the block in Bollywood, is enjoying the success of her latest movie Pati, Patni aur Woh. Not only that, she is really out there giving us all the inspiration for this Christmas and New Year’s eve. Although her makeup has stayed neutral throughout with a soft pink lip and a simple smoky eye for certain events—her hairstyles have run the gamut from classic waves to intricate braids and hair adorned with cute accessories.
Ahead, we present the best hairstyles effortlessly carried by her. It’s time to take cues for all the parties marked in your social calendar.
Skip the boring ponytail
Kiss goodbye to all those people who said a fountain ponytail is a kindergarten affair. No! It’s stylish and it’s back. Who said that a half-up ponytail can’t be chic? Definitely not Ananya Panday. To create this look, section wavy hair into three sections, and pull the middle one into a teased fountain at your crown.
Side-swept ponytail
The easiest way to don this hairstyle is to put your mane into a ponytail. Placement is key here; create a part that works and detangle your mane to ensure that there are no bumps while twisting it up into a side ponytail leaving little tendrils falling on your face.
Amp it up with hair accessories
This simple take on the hairstyle indeed serves as a welcome change. Her hairstylists added texture to the crown with soft waves, and fastened the ponytail low on her head with a hair tie, twisting her hair onto it to hide the elastic. Panday’s hair was then weaved into a minimal statement clip that elevated the entire look.
Soft waves
Waves never go out of style. Bouncy, shiny and voluminous. They work perfectly for a casual day out or a date night. You can wear this all season long, whether you’re attending a wedding reception or a much-awaited party.
Loop up your hair game
The hair loop trend blew Instagram back in 2018 and looks like it hasn’t ended just yet. It’s not quite a bun or a ponytail, but this loop always look cooler. The key here is to keep your mane smooth—flat iron hair and spritz serum, before securing it with a hair tie with the last bits left undone. If you’re going to hit a party right after a gym session, this hairstyle will serve you well. It’s easy, effortless and stylish too.
Which hairstyle did you like the most?
