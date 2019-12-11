Celeb-inspired hairstyles that will work for every occasion

Nothing like a good hair day. right? (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Rajan Sharma) Nothing like a good hair day. right? (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Rajan Sharma)

You have your outfit and accessories ready, but what about your hairstyle? We know it can be time-consuming and confusing to get creative every time you head out. So why not take some inspiration from Bollywood celebrities who are seen flaunting a new hairstyle every time they step out. Trust us, these updos will go with your basic jeans and T-shirt combo or even elevate your date night look.

Scroll down for some fresh mane ideas.

Karisma Kapoor

How about styling your hair in braids, and then extending them to make a bun? Don’t forget to leave a few loose strands of hair to give it a romantic look. The sweeping strands accentuate the best parts of your face and let the make-up glow. Wear this hairstyle with a tailored suit to create a contrast, or with a cute dress or maxi to bring out the feminine side just like the actor.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

A sleek updo never goes out of style. Apply pomade or hair oil to the lengths to prevent frizz, and comb through for hair that is sleek and easily manageable. Section the ends into two-strand braids and twist them over each other to create a tight knot, securing everything with bobby pins and a spritz of hairspray in order to keep them in place.

Kriti Sanon

Recently, for the promotions of her latest film, Panipat, Sanon was seen in a black Anarkali kurti set which had elaborate flower motifs at the edges. Styled by Sukriti Grover, the look did not work as it seemed too dated. However, her hairstyle is what caught our attention. Her tied in a bun adorned with red carnations, looked lovely. For a vintage look, hairstylist Aasif left a few strands loose.

Alia Bhatt

Done with buns and ponytails and looking for a hairstyle that is chic yet easy to carry? Take cues from Alia Bhatt and style your hair with braids on either side of the parting. Tuck it up with bobby pins behind. For a wavy and thicker look, spritz some hairspray.

Deepika Padukone

Nothing like a high ponytail, right? It’s easy, chilled out and casual. Do it like the Piku actor — take your hair and tie it in a ponytail. For a heavier look, apply hairspray on the roots and ruffle your hair with your fingers to give it that voluminous look.

Janhvi Kapoor

How about a simple bun with a few strands left loose? It is easy, chic and simple, and best if you are dealing with oily hair. The bun hides the greasy hair perfectly, while the few loose strands give it a chic and casual look.

