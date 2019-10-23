Do you style your hair often? Here is how you can prevent damage

Prevention is better than cure — this is especially accurate when it comes to your skin and hair. For those who often find themselves juggling too many things, hair care takes a backseat. The process of washing, blow-drying and heat-styling day in and out, can get the best of your mane, resulting in hair fall, dry tresses and scalp irritation.

And while you strive to look presentable, it is also important to take care of your hair and give it a natural conditioning. Here are some holy grail tips how to take care of your tresses after days of back-to-back styling.

Take a break

The styling looks great but give it a break too. Apart from shampoo and conditioner, make sure you enjoy natural texture once a while. Make sure your hair is completely dry when you step out, and protect it from the sun as much as you can. Bringing your hair back to the routine, will allow it to be healthy again.

Mindful diet

You are what you eat. Everything that goes inside is going to reflect on your skin and hair. Take protein and zinc-rich diet for better hair growth. Also, having a stress-free day and a good eight-hour sleep can play a key role.

Protective serum before styling

Investing in heat-protecting spray or leave-in hair conditioner or serum will make a lot of difference. Prepping your hair pre-styling can minimise a significant amount of post-damage. Even if you’re in a hurry, dry your hair first and only then begin styling it. You will be thankful for your choice in the long run.

Oiling is actually not a one-stop solution for every hair problem

Oiling gives a calming effect and natural nourishment to the hair, but most hair products are water soluble so applying oil over these products will only make your hair sticky. In fact, after the day ends, just give a warm oil massage to your hair and then wash and let it dry naturally.