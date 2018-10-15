Hair hacks: From using scarf to dish soaps, try these interesting tricks to style your hair without heat

Use these natural hair hacks to style your hair. (Source: Instagram)

Whether you want to change the way your hair is styled every once in a while or pretty frequently, using heat on your hair is never a good idea. It is not news that applying heat on your hair weakens it, turns it frizzy and damages the texture – eventually leading to hair breakage and hair fall.

While it might not seem possible to style one’s hair without subjecting it to heat, turns out, it is not true at all. There are tricks in which you can use easily available items – right from scarves to bobby pins and even dish foams.

We have gathered a few hacks you can bank on without messing with its health and texture.

Get beach waves with bobby pins

Section your hair into two halves. Take a section of hair and twist it. Secure it into a bun with bobby pins. Leave it for a couple of hours and enjoy those perfect and light beachy waves.

Heatless waves with dish sponges

Do not have a roller? No problem. You can now use dish sponges instead. Section your hair and roll each section around a sponge. Secure it with an elastic rubber band. Repeat it for all the sections till you cover all the parts. Wait for a couple of hours and enjoy the trick as it works its magic on you.

Use talcum powder to get rid of greasy hair and add volume to it

There are times when you just don’t have enough time or any will to shampoo your hair. But stepping out with greasy hair somehow always makes for a very regrettable decision. But fret not, we have got you covered. Sprinkle some baby talcum powder on your hair and spread it with your fingers. It absorbs the grease and adds volume to your mane.

Get beautiful curls using a scarf

Cut your scarf into four pieces vertically, depending on the length of your hair. Dampen your hair and divide it into sections. Tie a knot on one of the sections using a scarf and wrap your hair around it. When you reach the end of the strands, twist it into a bun and tie it with bobby pins. Repeat the same steps with the other sections. After a couple of hours, you are good to go!

Get straight hair naturally using a hair mask

You can use this DIY straightening mask twice a week for 2 months to get straight hair: 1 cup coconut milk, 5-6 tbsp lemon juice, 2 tbsp olive oil, 3 tbsp cornstarch. Heat the ingredients at a low temperature and stir until smooth. Cool it down and then apply it to hair.

Which one are you going to try out? Let us know in the comment section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd