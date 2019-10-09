Hailey Bieber’s stunning wedding dress reminds us of what Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore; see pics

Last week, Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber married for the second time, and if pictures are anything to go by, then it was a dreamy affair. The bride shared some pictures on her Instagram page, and needless to say, she looked absolutely stunning. Her gorgeous wedding gown was designed by Virgil Abloh, and the details really stood out.

We really liked the off-shoulder outfit, the long sleeves, the flowy train and the intricate lace details. But what had our attention was the lettering on the veil — “Till Death Do Us Part”.

Thanking the designer, she wrote, “@virgilabloh thank you for making my vision come to life and creating my dream dress. You and your @off____white team are incredible and I’m forever grateful I got to wear your beautiful creation.”

This little personal detail inevitably reminded us of Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ stunning wedding dress. Designed by Ralph Lauren, the outfit had eight special words, chosen by the actor, embroidered on it. These words included- Nicholas Jerry Jonas, 1st December 2018, Madhu & Ashok, Om Namah Shivay (a Hindi mantra invoking Lord Shiva), Family, Hope, Compassion and Love. Along with this, a piece of her mother-in-law’s lace wedding dress was also sewn into her dress.

Nick Jonas, who had worn a custom Ralph Lauren six-button, double-breasted black tuxedo, had added a small piece of lace from Chopra’s dress. The words ‘My Jaan’, which translates to ‘My Life’ were embroidered in it.

“This isn’t about a dress,” Mr. Lauren said. “It’s about a woman and a moment. @PriyankaChopra knows exactly who she is, and so I wanted the dress to reflect, not only her love story and the romance of India, but also her unique sensibility: strong, smart, and beautiful.” pic.twitter.com/uNhV1DEyve — Ralph Lauren (@RalphLauren) January 3, 2019

What do you think of such personalised wedding attires?