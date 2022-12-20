Hailey Bieber emulates Princess Diana’s style, yet again!

Over the last few years, Princess Diana’s casual laid-back style has heavily inspired Hailey Bieber’s off-duty looks as she is often seen channelling the late Princess through her statement-making street-style fashion. For one of her latest casual appearances with husband-singer Justin Bieber, she did the same.

Seemingly borrowing Justin’s blue and white striped Toronto Argos’ sweatshirt — his hometown’s football team — Hailey, just like the late Princess of Wales, paired the oversized jersey with tiny grey bike shorts. She teamed the ensemble with matching blue sneakers and white sneakers, giving the look an athleisure appeal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Bieber Closet (@haileyrbiebercloset)

Rounding off this chic look, the American model opted for a black shoulder bag, oval-shaped sunglasses and hoop earrings, and pulled her hair back in a tight ponytail. She ditched makeup for this everyday look and kept it extremely comfortable.

ALSO READ | Why Meghan Markle’s wedding gown designer felt pressured while working on her white dress

This isn’t the first time Hailey emulated Princess Diana’s style. Prior to this, she had won a fluffy oversized pullover sweater featuring a tree and sunset print. Once again, she paired it with a pair of brown biker shorts and accessorised the look with a green hat, sunglasses, a beige shoulder bag, and white sneakers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Bieber (@haileybieber_fanaccount)

Last month, Hailey took a cue from Princess Diana’s sporty-chic style as she stepped out wearing an oversized grey sweatshirt with bike shorts. A cap, a leather shoulder bag and black lace-up runners completed her look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Bieber (@haileybieber_fanaccount)

The model had admitted to getting inspired by Princess Diana’s style in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, earlier this year. “I was really inspired by the fact that she was the most-looked-at woman in the world at that time, of all time, and she did what she wanted with her style. She really expressed herself through her style despite being in the position she was in.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!