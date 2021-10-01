Hailey and Justin Bieber share unseen wedding pictures on anniversary

On their third anniversary, Hailey and Justin Bieber wished each other by sharing hitherto unseen photos from their wedding.

Taking to Instagram, Hailey shared a series of black and white photos in which the couple, back on September 30, 2018, can be seen posing and dancing together, presumably after their wedding.

On her special day, the model had opted for a white satin backless dress by Ralph & Russo. The singer, on the other hand, was seen in a black tuxedo.

Justin, too, shared a similar photo with the caption, “Happy anniversary baby. Luv u k. To the moon.”

The power couple have never shied away from professing their love for each on social media, or burning the red carpet with their impeccable style and chemistry.

At the Met Gala recently, they made quite a statement by twinning in black. Hailey stunned in an off-shoulder column dress from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, as Justin complemented her outfit in a black suit.

Their social media is proof of their adoration for each other.

We wish them many more years of togetherness!

