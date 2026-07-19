Haaland’s Hermès to Ronaldo’s custom Gucci: Inside the luxury bags of football stars

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has thrown some great talent into the spotlight. From Cape Verde’s incredible defence to Argentina’s nail-biting comeback, football fans have been hooked to their seats since the season began mid-June.

As we draw closer to the Final, there’s one thing we absolutely need to talk about—luxury bags spotted on our athletes. And we just cannot start this list without mentioning Erling Haaland’s Hermes collection.

Haaland carries a Hermes clutch. (Source: Instagram/@erling) Haaland carries a Hermes clutch. (Source: Instagram/@erling)

Birkin boys

You might not know this, but the Norwegian player, viral for his gag-worthy Snapchats and brilliant footwork, has a Hermes collection that would put a billionaire to shame. The best part? They are not the kind of bags you’d pick up after being waitlisted for years and finally making the cut.