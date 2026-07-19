Haaland’s Hermès to Ronaldo’s custom Gucci: Inside the luxury bags of football stars

Spanish right winger Lamine Yamal is a Chanel boy, and was spotted carrying the XXL Urban Essential tote in between matches this season.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJul 19, 2026 11:00 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Inside the Luxury Bags of Football StarsRonaldo and Haaland carrying luxury bags.(Source: Instagram/@mojeh_men, @erling)
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The 2026 FIFA World Cup has thrown some great talent into the spotlight. From Cape Verde’s incredible defence to Argentina’s nail-biting comeback, football fans have been hooked to their seats since the season began mid-June.

As we draw closer to the Final, there’s one thing we absolutely need to talk about—luxury bags spotted on our athletes. And we just cannot start this list without mentioning Erling Haaland’s Hermes collection.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Inside the Luxury Bags of Football Stars Haaland carries a Hermes clutch. (Source: Instagram/@erling)

Birkin boys

You might not know this, but the Norwegian player, viral for his gag-worthy Snapchats and brilliant footwork, has a Hermes collection that would put a billionaire to shame. The best part? They are not the kind of bags you’d pick up after being waitlisted for years and finally making the cut.

Haaland’s choices reflect his refined taste, from the HAC Rock with asymmetrical zips to the skinny little Kelly Dépêches, carried like a clutch. He also owns the HAC Multi-pocket, two HAC 50 Endless Roads and the iconic Birkin Toile. Need we say more?

FIFA World Cup 2026: Inside the Luxury Bags of Football Stars Lionel Messi spotted carrying a Hermes Birkin. (Source: Instagram/@versus)

Speaking of Toiles, Argentinian forward Lionel Messi also owns a black and white version of the same. Spanish right winger Lamine Yamal is a Chanel boy, and was spotted carrying the XXL Urban Essential tote in between matches this season.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Inside the Luxury Bags of Football Stars Yamal carries a Chanel tote. (Source: X/@simonsaysdrip)

Totes for the win

Joining him on the tote bandwagon is French captain Kylian Mbappé, who was seen carrying a Dior Normandie tote bag in brown seude. The bag boasted of an adjustable Dior leather strap that can be closed or left open for a laid-back style. Meticulous detailing, like the graphic construction on the sides, CD signature feet and cushioned top handles, accentuated its sophisticated appeal.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Inside the Luxury Bags of Football Stars Mbappe spotted with a Dior bag. (Source: Instagram/@upscalehype)

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s Gucci duffel also created quite the stir, when he arrived to the US in his signature style with the House’s iconic luggage and eyewear collection. During the tournament, a Toronto-based designer also went viral after creating a one-of-a-kind piece for Ronaldo.

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Paul Ruprai, better known as 1-of-1 Prototype, handcrafted a custom leather bag celebrating Ronaldo’s legendary career, featuring stitched-in photos of some of the Portuguese icon’s most unforgettable moments. He personally delivered the bag to Ronaldo’s sister during Portugal’s stay in Toronto for the FIFA World Cup.

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