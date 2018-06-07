The Swiss city of Schaffhausen is home to a luxurious watch brand; guess which one

The tiny Swiss city of Schaffhausen which is just forty minutes away from Zurich, near the German border is quite popular as it is blessed with the biggest waterfall in Europe. But there is one more thing that makes this unique location all the more special. It is home to a luxury watch company which makes one of the most exclusive watches. H. Moser & Cie – a brand which is almost 200 years old and has only 55 employees.

Edouard Meylan, young CEO said that the company produces almost everything. “Engineers, watchmakers, developers, producers, and assembling do all the movements meaning that the production is quite limited”, he said.

