The Gyaan Project’s auction: Bhumi Pednekar, Rhea Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan Nanda turn heads

Recently, a host of stars came together to attend the The Gyaan Project’s auction, a collaboration between Rooshad Shroff’s design studio and Citta Foundation, that aimed to benefit the Rajkumari Ratnavati School in Jaisalmer. Needless to say, the event was high on fashion and glamour.

In case you are wondering who wore what, we have you covered. Take a look at the celebrities in their finest best.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar looked pretty in black. (Source: APH Image) Bhumi Pednekar looked pretty in black. (Source: APH Image)

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor was spotted looking pretty in a black halter midi ruffle dress from the label, Shriya Som. The outfit stood out for the crystal embroidered belt that it was accessorised with. The look was rounded out with filled-in eyebrows, brown lipstick and hair tied in a messy bun.

Huma Qureshi

The actor was seen in all-red outfit. (Source: APH Image) The actor was seen in all-red outfit. (Source: APH Image)

The actor was seen in all-red outfit. The prints, we thought, were a bit noisy and we are not too sure what to think of the sleeves. She completed the look with big black earrings and hair tied at the back.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor keeping things classy like always. (Source: APH Image) Karisma Kapoor keeping things classy like always. (Source: APH Image)

Keeping her classy sartorial choices intact, Kapoor was seen in a printed shirt that was teamed with black blazer and trousers. We quite like how understated the look was. She added a pop of colour by opting for red lips.

Masaba Gupta and Rhea Kapoor

Masaba Gupta turned heads in this red outfit. (Source: APH Image) Masaba Gupta turned heads in this red outfit. (Source: APH Image)

Rhea Kapoor made an appearance wearing a floral-printed lehenga. (Source: APH Image) Rhea Kapoor made an appearance wearing a floral-printed lehenga. (Source: APH Image)

Both Masaba Gupta and Rhea Kapoor were seen donning creations from their collaborative brand. The designer was seen in a red outfit that stood out for the corset detail, and paired it with a sheer shrug with intricate designs. Rhea, on the other hand, was seen in a crop top that she paired with a matching lehenga and accessorised with a small purse and statement neckpiece.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda

Shweta Bachchan looked lovely in this red sari. (Source: APH Image) Shweta Bachchan looked lovely in this red sari. (Source: APH Image)

Shweta Bachchan was seen in a lovely red bandhini sari. She teamed this with an off-shoulder blouse. We like how she let her outfit do all the talking and kept the overall look basic.

Who do you think looked best?

