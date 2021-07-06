Gwen Stefani wows in Vera Wang dresses on wedding day

They married in an intimate ceremony at Oklahoma. (Source: Gwen Stefani/Instagram)

Singer and songwriter Gwen Stefani got married to singer Blake Shelton over the Fourth of July weekend in Oklahoma. The pictures, shared by Gwen, are as dreamy as they get.

For the occasion, the singer was seen wearing two Vera Wang dresses. In the first look, she looked stunning in a white georgette gown which featured a fitted bodice and a sweetheart neckline. The look was pulled together with a neat hairdo, matching boots, and bright red lipstick.

Shelton, on the other hand, was kept it chic in a tuxedo and bowtie and was also spotted driving a golf cart.

Check out the pictures and the video here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani)

The bride was also seen wearing a white cocktail dress which was beautifully accessorised with a ribboned veil and boots. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “you need a party dress when u get to marry @blakeshelton @verawang gx”.

The singers announced their engagement way back in October, and over the years have sung several duets together.

The designer is clearly a favourite of the singer. Back in 2019, for the People’s Choice Awards red carpet, she had opted for a Vera Wang gown. The white outfit featured a long train and was teamed with black boots and gloves. Giving her company was Blake Shelton who was seen in a blazer and jeans.

What do you think of her wedding look?