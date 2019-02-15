Gully Boy: A round-up of Ranveer Singh’s quirky looks

Ranveer Singh is known for his unconventional fashion style, and the actor went all out while promoting his latest film Gully Boy with Alia Bhatt. From donning quirky blazers to fur jackets – the actor wore it all and pulled it off like a pro. He recently turned heads as he stepped out in an aqua blue and green parka jacket with a faux fur collar. This was paired with a bright yellow Adidas tee and a patterned boho pyjama. The look was completed with teal coloured shoes, a funky pair of yellow-rim square glasses and a vibrant red Che Guevara beret cap.

In another look, Singh was seen wearing a pair of green pants which was teamed with a white and red Adidas T-shirt and a multicoloured puffer jacket. The pair of colourful angel wing shoes he wore added to the look.

The actor looked dapper at the Berlin Film Festival in a Tom Ford blazer and trousers.

He was also spotted donning a custom-made jacket by designer Manish Malhotra at the Festival. The fur jacket had the name of the film embossed on it and he paired it with white pants and red glares.

The actor even nailed the long blazer and trouser look by Masaba Gupta. “Wild wild prints all the way from Nairobi for #gullyboy – so much fun I had doing this ! You’re the bomb @ranveersingh,” the designer wrote and we could not agree more.

The actor rocked the colour pink like nobody else as at a radio station, where he was spotted in a black tee that was teamed with an oversized pink jacket and matching trousers. Hat and a pair of shades completed the look.

