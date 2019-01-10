Gully Boy trailer launch: Alia Bhatt looks chic, Ranveer Singh’s outfit is a riot of colours

The trailer of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy released on January 9. For the event, Bhatt upped her fashion ante in an ivory, double-breasted, off-shoulder dress from Jonathan Simkhai. The striped shirt-style sleeves added an interesting element to her look.

Advertising

We like how stylist Ami Patel added contrast to the light-hued outfit by pairing it with Le Mill scarlet-hued, peep-toe boots and further accessorising it with oversized hoop earrings.

While Bhatt’s outfit was chic and trendy, Singh, known for his quirky fashion statement, opted for a multi-coloured outfit. He committed a fashion faux pas clad in a pair of printed Adidas joggers teamed with a purple hoodie and a bright yellow puff jacket, also from the same brand. Well, that was not all it. Nitasha Gaurav, who styled him, accessorised the attire with a orange headband and green-framed sunnies.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, director and producer Zoya Akhtar opted for a pair of blue jeans teamed with a black wrap-over top and a statement neckpiece while Farhan Akhtar was seen wearing a black jacket and grey checkered trousers.

Advertising

What do you think the latest looks of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh?