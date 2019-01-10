Toggle Menu
Gully Boy trailer launch: Alia Bhatt looks chic, Ranveer Singh’s outfit is a riot of colours

Recently, while attending the trailer launch of Gully Boy on January 9, Alia Bhatt upped her fashion ante in an ivory dress by Jonathan Simkhai while Ranveer Singh's outfit was a riot of colours.

The cast and crew at Gully Boy trailer launch. (Source: APH Images)

The trailer of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy released on January 9. For the event, Bhatt upped her fashion ante in an ivory, double-breasted, off-shoulder dress from Jonathan Simkhai. The striped shirt-style sleeves added an interesting element to her look.

We like how stylist Ami Patel added contrast to the light-hued outfit by pairing it with Le Mill scarlet-hued, peep-toe boots and further accessorising it with oversized hoop earrings.

Alia Bhatt with Zoya Akhtar. (Source: APH Images)
Ranveer Singh (L); Farhan Akhtar, Alia Bhatt and Zoya Akhtar at Gully Boy trailer launch. (Source: APH Images)

While Bhatt’s outfit was chic and trendy, Singh, known for his quirky fashion statement, opted for a multi-coloured outfit. He committed a fashion faux pas clad in a pair of printed Adidas joggers teamed with a purple hoodie and a bright yellow puff jacket, also from the same brand. Well, that was not all it. Nitasha Gaurav, who styled him, accessorised the attire with a orange headband and green-framed sunnies.

Take a look:

Ranveer Singh at Gully Boy trailer launch in an Adidas outfit. (Source: APH Images)
Ranveer Singh teamed his vibrant outfit with red sneakers. (Source: APH Images)

Meanwhile, director and producer Zoya Akhtar opted for a pair of blue jeans teamed with a black wrap-over top and a statement neckpiece while Farhan Akhtar was seen wearing a black jacket and grey checkered trousers.

The cast and crew of Gully Boy. (Source: APH Images)

What do you think the latest looks of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh?

