Deepika Padukone rocks the distressed jeans look like a pro

Distressed jeans have been in vogue for quite a while now, and Bollwood’s love for it doesn’t seem to have an end. It is the perfect street wear style, and the way Deepika Padukone wore it at Gully Boy screening recently is really commendable. She can pull off almost every outfit she wears, and we have seen her in several all-black looks in the past, but this look of hers caught our attention.

Advertising

She paired the high waisted distressed black jeans with a basic black top and teamed it with a sassy black sling bag from Dior and a pair of black heels that upped her style game. She kept her hair in soft curls and wore winged eyeliner. And with her beautiful smile, she was good to go.

Check some of the pictures here.

Prior to this, Deepika Padukone turned heads with her sartorial choice at the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019.

The Padmaavat actor looked lovely in a coral taffeta puffball gown from the label Jean-Louis Sabaji. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the look was completed with sleek hair and smokey eyes.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja also nailed the red carpet look in an all-black sari. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, it was paired with a matching corset blouse. We love the headgear and red lipstick.