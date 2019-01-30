Toggle Menu
Gully Boy promotions: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s street style is on pointhttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/gully-boy-promotions-alia-bhatt-ranveer-singh-5561068/

Gully Boy promotions: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s street style is on point

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt who are busy promoting their upcoming movie Gully Boy, were recently spotted in cool and casual outfits at a promotional event.

gully Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh fashion, Alia Bhatt fashion, Ranveer Singh latest news, Alia Bhatt latest news, Alia Bhatt Gully Boy pictures, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news
Gully Boy promotions: The actors were spotted in casuals. (Source: Instagram)

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt who are busy promoting their upcoming movie Gully Boy, were recently spotted acing street style. Bhatt was dressed in a white pullover with big bold polka dots on it, that she teamed with a pair of black pants and accessorised with a pair of silver hoops and rings.

Meanwhile, Singh was seen in a red tracksuit from Adidas that he accessorised with a pair of funky aviators.

Earlier, for the trailer launch of Gully Boy, Bhatt was seen in an ivory, double-breasted, off-shoulder dress from Jonathan Simkhai. The striped shirt-style sleeves added an interesting element to her look.

We like how stylist Ami Patel added contrast to the light-hued outfit by pairing it with Le Mill scarlet-hued, peep-toe boots and further accessorised it with oversized hoop earrings.

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Gully Boy, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Ranveer Singh fashion, Alia Bhatt fashion, Ranveer Singh latest news, Alia Bhatt latest news, Gully Boy trailer launch Ranveer Singh Gully Boy Trailer launch, Alia Bhatt Gully Boy trailer launch, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news
Alia Bhatt with Zoya Akhtar. (Source: APH Images)

While Bhatt’s outfit was chic and trendy, Singh, known for his quirky fashion statement, opted for a multi-coloured outfit. He committed a fashion faux pas clad in a pair of printed Adidas joggers teamed with a purple hoodie and a bright yellow puffer jacket, also from the same brand. Well, that was not all. Nitasha Gaurav, who styled him, accessorised the attire with an orange headband and green-frame sunnies.

Advertising
Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Gully Boy, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Ranveer Singh fashion, Alia Bhatt fashion, Ranveer Singh latest news, Alia Bhatt latest news, Gully Boy trailer launch Ranveer Singh Gully Boy Trailer launch, Alia Bhatt Gully Boy trailer launch, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news
Ranveer Singh at Gully Boy trailer launch in an Adidas outfit. (Source: APH Images)

What do you think of their latest looks?

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga promotions: Sonam Kapoor in a custom-made Masaba sari
2 Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Diana Penty and Pooja Hegde pick structured gowns for Gaurav Gupta's show
3 Priyanka Chopra looks lovely in a Vivienne Westwood dress at The Ellen Show