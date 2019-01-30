Gully Boy promotions: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s street style is on point

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt who are busy promoting their upcoming movie Gully Boy, were recently spotted acing street style. Bhatt was dressed in a white pullover with big bold polka dots on it, that she teamed with a pair of black pants and accessorised with a pair of silver hoops and rings.

Meanwhile, Singh was seen in a red tracksuit from Adidas that he accessorised with a pair of funky aviators.

Earlier, for the trailer launch of Gully Boy, Bhatt was seen in an ivory, double-breasted, off-shoulder dress from Jonathan Simkhai. The striped shirt-style sleeves added an interesting element to her look.

We like how stylist Ami Patel added contrast to the light-hued outfit by pairing it with Le Mill scarlet-hued, peep-toe boots and further accessorised it with oversized hoop earrings.

While Bhatt’s outfit was chic and trendy, Singh, known for his quirky fashion statement, opted for a multi-coloured outfit. He committed a fashion faux pas clad in a pair of printed Adidas joggers teamed with a purple hoodie and a bright yellow puffer jacket, also from the same brand. Well, that was not all. Nitasha Gaurav, who styled him, accessorised the attire with an orange headband and green-frame sunnies.

What do you think of their latest looks?