Gully Boy promotions: Alia Bhatt takes her fashion game a notch higher

Alia Bhatt is known for her impeccable performances in films, and she is no less when it comes to fashion. So it is no surprise that the actor has been putting her best fashion foot forward and turning heads during Gully Boy promotions. Recently, while promoting her movie in Delhi she opted for a green and blue mini satin floral dress by Stella McCartney.

Opting to ditch accessories and jewellery, she chose yellow strappy heels which added a pop of colour to her look. Her hair was loosely curled and was left open while her make-up was kept subtle. And Bhatt pulled off the look beautifully.

At another event, she was seen wearing a black trench dress by David Koma. She paired the dress with a pair of black shinny knee-high boots which added to her entire look. Bhatt, who opted for subtle make-up, looked gorgeous and we can’t keep our eyes off her.

Which look do you like?