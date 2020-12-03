Gul Panag shares then-now pic clicked seven years apart; can you spot the similarities?

Gul Panag posted this then-and-now picture on Instagram to share an important message. (Source: gulpanag/Instagram)

Gul Panag recently took to Instagram to post a then-and-now picture. The pictures clicked at a gap of seven years show how the 43-year-old actor has maintained her physique. But that is not all.

In the pictures — one of them clicked back in July 2013 and the other in December 2020 — the Pataal Lok actor is seen wearing the same pair of jeans and shoes and a similar t-shirt.

“Same jeans (@soliverfashion ) albeit a little faded, same shoes (@clarksshoes gifted by the lovely @swatysmalik, now on their last legs), a newer @1469original Tee shirt,” the actor captioned the post.

“Clearly I’m big on recycling. Reusing. And of course hoarding,” added Gul.

Sustainable fashion has been the buzz word of late with many celebrities, from Milind Soman to Miheeka Bajaj, promoting the cause by recycling their clothes.

Instead of buying new clothes, Gul prefers keeping herself fit. She wrote, “I’m also big on not buying clothes for the sake of buying clothes. I’m big on fitness (that way, I remain the same size and don’t HAVE to buy clothes because ‘old ones no longer fit’. I have jeans from when I was 20 that I comfortably wear now- the high waist trend being back makes matters easier.”

