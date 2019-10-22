‘Down with those who say you can’t repeat a dress’ says Gul Panag and shows how it’s done

Actor Gul Panag recently made headlines when she shared two pictures of herself wearing the same black swimsuit and looking the same. The pictures were 20 years apart, but it was difficult to tell the difference. While she impressed us with how fit she kept herself, she is now making headlines for departing from the unsaid norm of not repeating clothes, especially by celebrities. She recently shared a picture of herself on Instagram in a black and white knee-length dress mentioning that it was 18 years old and that she has been repeating it for a while.

She also shared the story behind the dress. “HE got it for me in the year of the lord 2001. He was on a work trip to Seattle (to pick up and ferry back a new #B737 from Boeing), when the delivery of the aircraft was delayed. Indefinitely. A 3 day trip turned into a 20 day trip. He had a lot of time at hand. He saw this dress in a store. It was way more than he could then afford. He had 15 days to think about it. Still bought it.”

She also had an important message. “Down with those who say ‘you can’t repeat a dress’. This dress is 18 years old. And I’ve been repeating it for a while.” We can take the cue from her.