Saturday, August 13, 2022

Gul Panag makes a case for androgynous fashion in this Raghavendra Rathore attire; see pics

Gul Panag gave major boss-lady vibes in this outfit!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 13, 2022 4:30:33 pm
Gul Panag, Gul Panag news, Gul Panag fashion, Gul Panag in Raghavendra Rathore, celeb fashion, indian express newsWe love the actor's latest look; what about you? (Photo: Instagram/@gulpanag)

Around the world, many celebrities are embracing the idea of gender-fluid fashion, choosing to wear ensembles that speak to both men and women. They are sticking to gender-neutral tones, designs and patterns and we are loving this change.

While it is not a recent one and has been gradually happening, many well-known faces in India and abroad have been picking up on this trend and giving their own fashion spin to it.

ALSO READ |Priyanka Chopra was a sight to behold in her red cutout birthday dress

Just recently, actor Brad Pitt was spotted on the red carpet wearing a knee-length skirt and jacket for the screening of his film ‘Bullet Train‘, smashing fashion stereotypes by taking an unconventional style route. The 58-year-old actor rocked a brown-hem knee-length skirt, which he styled with a matching jacket and a contrast dusty rose shirt.

Singer Harry Styles has done it in the past, too, having worn skirts on many occasions with the most recent one being for a photoshoot for which he was dressed in a frilled brown and red check skirt paired with black socks and white shoes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by lea salomé🦋 (@hazzas.flower)

Closer home, there is actor Ranveer Singh who has unabashedly propagated androgynous fashion, and now, Gul Panag seems to have joined the ranks, too.

ALSO READ |Lilly Singh makes a case for androgynous fashion in this Anita Dongre outfit

The ‘Dor‘ actor posted a few pictures on Instagram, wherein she was seen rocking a Raghavendra Rathore outfit. Given the soaring temperatures, she opted for the blues, pairing her bandhgala top with buttons, with a matching pair of dark blue churidar pants.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gul Panag (@gulpanag)

The top featured structured embroidery prints and long sleeves. Styled by Vibhuti Chamria, Gul opted for a soft and subtle makeup with just the right amount of drama around the eyes with a long eyeliner stroke and rose gold eyeshadow.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gul Panag (@gulpanag)

She wore blue pumps and a pair of embellished stone earrings to complete the look. “Never mess with a woman in a suit! Even if she appears to smile,” her caption read.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gul Panag (@gulpanag)

What do you think of this look?

