Gul Panag makes a case for androgynous fashion in this Raghavendra Rathore attire; see pics

August 13, 2022 4:30:33 pm
Around the world, many celebrities are embracing the idea of gender-fluid fashion, choosing to wear ensembles that speak to both men and women. They are sticking to gender-neutral tones, designs and patterns and we are loving this change.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
While it is not a recent one and has been gradually happening, many well-known faces in India and abroad have been picking up on this trend and giving their own fashion spin to it.
Just recently, actor Brad Pitt was spotted on the red carpet wearing a knee-length skirt and jacket for the screening of his film ‘Bullet Train‘, smashing fashion stereotypes by taking an unconventional style route. The 58-year-old actor rocked a brown-hem knee-length skirt, which he styled with a matching jacket and a contrast dusty rose shirt.
Singer Harry Styles has done it in the past, too, having worn skirts on many occasions with the most recent one being for a photoshoot for which he was dressed in a frilled brown and red check skirt paired with black socks and white shoes.
View this post on Instagram
Closer home, there is actor Ranveer Singh who has unabashedly propagated androgynous fashion, and now, Gul Panag seems to have joined the ranks, too.
The ‘Dor‘ actor posted a few pictures on Instagram, wherein she was seen rocking a Raghavendra Rathore outfit. Given the soaring temperatures, she opted for the blues, pairing her bandhgala top with buttons, with a matching pair of dark blue churidar pants.
View this post on Instagram
The top featured structured embroidery prints and long sleeves. Styled by Vibhuti Chamria, Gul opted for a soft and subtle makeup with just the right amount of drama around the eyes with a long eyeliner stroke and rose gold eyeshadow.
View this post on Instagram
She wore blue pumps and a pair of embellished stone earrings to complete the look. “Never mess with a woman in a suit! Even if she appears to smile,” her caption read.
View this post on Instagram
What do you think of this look?
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan's labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan’s labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop
Why family needs to be at the heart of India’s health systemPremium
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely statesPremium
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, KolkataPremium
Latest News
Vijay Sethupathi to star alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee’s Jawan
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
African woman with recent travel history to Nigeria Delhi’s 5th monkeypox case
‘Just want to return home’: Stranded in Oman, Indian woman sends SOS, asking to be deported
Samsung says foldable phones will be more popular than the Galaxy S series
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan interview: ‘Shah Bano, Satanic Verses… issues were dealt with not on merit but to build vote banks, a disaster for country’
Chinese fintech app probe: ED freezes crypto assets worth Rs 370 crore linked to Bengaluru firm
Resident of New Jersey, sympathetic to Iran: What we know of Salman Rushdie’s attacker Hadi Matar so far
Madras High Court warns of stern action against ‘orderly’ practice in Tamil Nadu police force
YouTube plans to launch streaming video service: Report
Showdown at the Mansion Gates: How Sri Lankans Rose Up to Dethrone a Dynasty
Tehran unveils Western art masterpieces hidden for decades