Gul Panag makes a case for androgynous fashion in this Raghavendra Rathore attire; see pics

Around the world, many celebrities are embracing the idea of gender-fluid fashion, choosing to wear ensembles that speak to both men and women. They are sticking to gender-neutral tones, designs and patterns and we are loving this change.

While it is not a recent one and has been gradually happening, many well-known faces in India and abroad have been picking up on this trend and giving their own fashion spin to it.

Just recently, actor Brad Pitt was spotted on the red carpet wearing a knee-length skirt and jacket for the screening of his film ‘Bullet Train‘, smashing fashion stereotypes by taking an unconventional style route. The 58-year-old actor rocked a brown-hem knee-length skirt, which he styled with a matching jacket and a contrast dusty rose shirt.

Singer Harry Styles has done it in the past, too, having worn skirts on many occasions with the most recent one being for a photoshoot for which he was dressed in a frilled brown and red check skirt paired with black socks and white shoes.

Closer home, there is actor Ranveer Singh who has unabashedly propagated androgynous fashion, and now, Gul Panag seems to have joined the ranks, too.

The ‘Dor‘ actor posted a few pictures on Instagram, wherein she was seen rocking a Raghavendra Rathore outfit. Given the soaring temperatures, she opted for the blues, pairing her bandhgala top with buttons, with a matching pair of dark blue churidar pants.

The top featured structured embroidery prints and long sleeves. Styled by Vibhuti Chamria, Gul opted for a soft and subtle makeup with just the right amount of drama around the eyes with a long eyeliner stroke and rose gold eyeshadow.

She wore blue pumps and a pair of embellished stone earrings to complete the look. “Never mess with a woman in a suit! Even if she appears to smile,” her caption read.

What do you think of this look?

