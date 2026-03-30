From Aishwarya Rai to Katrina Kaif: A guide to Bollywood’s most luxurious bridal couture

Bollywood brides have turned wedding fashion into headline‑making luxury, with outfits worth crores and lakhs that leave fans in awe. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s golden Kanjeevaram sari priced around 75 lakhs to Sonam Kapoor’s intricately hand‑crafted red lehenga of about 70 lakhs, these looks are pure sartorial investment pieces. Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif made headlines with bridal couture ranging from 50 lakh to 17 lakh, showcasing both tradition and high‑end designer craftsmanship.

Aishwarya turned heads in a golden Kanjeevaram saree by Neeta Lulla at her wedding. The elaborate real gold embroidery, reportedly valued at Rs 75 lakh, added luxurious detail to her drape, enhancing her ethereal beauty and setting a benchmark for bridal elegance.

Sonam Kapoor

The Aisha actor chose a traditional red-and-gold lehenga by Anuradha Vakil, accessorised with vintage jewels: a choker layered with a guttapusalu necklace and a multi-stranded matha patti completed her look.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt chose a heavily-embroidered ivory sari with fine tilla work and an embroidered handwoven tissue veil by Bollywood’s go-to wedding designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee. In keeping with the white-and-gold theme of the look, she accessorised the sari with a heavy diamond-studded gold choker, maatha patti, dangling earrings, and bangles by the designer.

Katrina’s wedding lehenga. (Source: Instagram/@bridesofsabyasachi) Katrina’s wedding lehenga. (Source: Instagram/@bridesofsabyasachi)

Anushka Sharma

The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor looked pretty in a blush-rose pink lehenga by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, embellished with silver-gold metal thread, pearls, and beads. It took more than 32 days and more than 60 karigars (artisans) to embroider the “tropical flora and fauna” on her choli and skirt. She paired the ensemble with jadau jewellery: a handcrafted choker, jhumkas, and a mathapatti, all flaunting uncut diamonds, pale pink spinel, and baroque Japanese cultured pearls. Her necklace even boasted of uncut diamonds and Tourmalines.

Katrina Kaif

Kaif made every bit the quintessential Indian bride clad in a custom red Sabyasachi red lehenga in “handwoven matka silk with fine tilla work and meticulously embroidered revival zardozi borders in velvet”, as per the designer’s official Instagram account. Her veil was “custom-trimmed with handmade kiran in hand-beaten silver electroplated in gold”, as an homage to Vicky’s Punjabi roots.

These bridal looks have become inspirational fashion moments that set trends far beyond weddings. In an industry where style meets ultra‑luxury, every ensemble becomes a cultural moment that fans remember long after the big day.

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What’s striking is not just the price tag but also the design legacy behind each piece, from classic silk and gold-thread work to modern couture interpretations of tradition. These bridal outfits don’t just define a wedding look; they define an era of opulent celebrity fashion. It’s Bollywood glamour at its most luxurious and unforgettable.