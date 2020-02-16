Follow Us:
Sunday, February 16, 2020
Must Read

Guess who chose Ranveer Singh’s outfit for the Filmfare Awards?

Ranveer Singh's outfits aren't solely selected by him. Who do you think could have selected this particular outfit?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 16, 2020 8:22:39 pm
The actor was styled by Nitasha Gaurav. (Photo: Instagram)

The awards season has officially begun, and with the Filmfare Awards concluding, actors from B-Town served us impressive looks through and through. But, when it comes to fashion, there’s nobody who owns it quite like Ranveer Singh. He’s the fashion darling when it comes to pulling off anything and everything quirky.

This time, too, he did not disappoint. He sported a tuxedo from the house of Kaushik Velendra. The tux had puffy sleeves which were embellished. It is a pleasant surprise when a trend as big as statement sleeves is not just pulled off by female actors, but by their male counterparts, too. Styled by Nitasha Gaurav, the look was pulled together with a pair of eccentric sunglasses. Take a look.

View this post on Instagram

@kaushik_velendra

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

READ| Filmfare Awards 2020: Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday turn heads

View this post on Instagram

@kaushik_velendra

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

But, here’s a twist: the outfit was not selected by him, but by his better half, Deepika Padukone. She also commented, “guess who chose his suit for tonight!?yours truly…😝.”

filmfare awards 2020, filmfare awards 2020 winners, gully boy, article 15, ranveer singh, alia bhatt, vicky kaushal, ayushmann khurrana, kartik aaryan, bhumi pednekar, taapsee pannu The outfit was from the house of Kaushik Velendra. (Photo: Instagram)

Prior to this, the actor was spotted at the airport in a bright holographic orange set, along with a black fedora hat and a pair of over-sized sunglasses. Check out the look below.

filmfare awards 2020, filmfare awards 2020 winners, gully boy, article 15, ranveer singh, alia bhatt, vicky kaushal, ayushmann khurrana, kartik aaryan, bhumi pednekar, taapsee pannu His fashion sense never fails to amaze us. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about his looks?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Filmfare Awards 2020: From Bhumi Pednekar to Ananya Panday, take a look at who wore what
Filmfare Awards 2020: From Bhumi Pednekar to Ananya Panday, take a look at who wore what

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 16: Latest News

Advertisement