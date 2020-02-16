Guess who chose Ranveer Singh’s outfit for the Filmfare Awards?

The actor was styled by Nitasha Gaurav. (Photo: Instagram) The actor was styled by Nitasha Gaurav. (Photo: Instagram)

The awards season has officially begun, and with the Filmfare Awards concluding, actors from B-Town served us impressive looks through and through. But, when it comes to fashion, there’s nobody who owns it quite like Ranveer Singh. He’s the fashion darling when it comes to pulling off anything and everything quirky.

This time, too, he did not disappoint. He sported a tuxedo from the house of Kaushik Velendra. The tux had puffy sleeves which were embellished. It is a pleasant surprise when a trend as big as statement sleeves is not just pulled off by female actors, but by their male counterparts, too. Styled by Nitasha Gaurav, the look was pulled together with a pair of eccentric sunglasses. Take a look.

But, here’s a twist: the outfit was not selected by him, but by his better half, Deepika Padukone. She also commented, “guess who chose his suit for tonight!?yours truly…😝.”

The outfit was from the house of Kaushik Velendra. (Photo: Instagram) The outfit was from the house of Kaushik Velendra. (Photo: Instagram)

Prior to this, the actor was spotted at the airport in a bright holographic orange set, along with a black fedora hat and a pair of over-sized sunglasses. Check out the look below.

His fashion sense never fails to amaze us. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) His fashion sense never fails to amaze us. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about his looks?

