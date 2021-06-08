Gucci sells perforated rubber sandals for over Rs 30,000; check them out

Gucci's perforated rubber sandals are available in three colours each for both men and women. (Source: gucci.com)

Italian brand Gucci’s latest fashion item has been receiving flak on social media. This time, the brand has come up with a pair of Crocs-like perforated rubber sandals. They are, however, being sold for a whopping $420 (Rs 30,660) for men, and $470 (Rs 34,220) for women.

The sandals have been launched in three colours — white, lilac, and black for women, and red, green, or blue for men. The sandals, of course, come with the signature GG logo. The monogram appears as a cut-out motif atop the sandals.

not GUCCI CROCS 😩😩😩💀 make it stop pic.twitter.com/EaEJTXCGLR — Natalie 🦇 (@disco_lem0nade) June 3, 2021

Here’s how netizens reacted:

so gucci made crocs.. — BRAT. (@iimanishanell) June 4, 2021

I get having fake gucci or fake jordans but if you got fake crocs bro there is no saving you — Gee🪐 (@Gatoraiid) June 3, 2021

They think their brand is only for the rich…. — kavitha (@kavithaleeminho) June 6, 2021

I want those cute lil pink Gucci rubber sandals. I think they’re the only Gucci product I’ve ever liked. — 🔥𝗔S̷𝗖𝗘🔥 (@baegeta) June 3, 2021

Those rubber Gucci sandals with the block heel are probably the ugliest shoe I’ve ever seen — CHIRAQ VILLAIN (@dietcloak) May 28, 2021

Earlier, the brand was also criticised for selling an ivory white kurta-style kaftan with “floral embroidery and self-tile tassles” for over Rs 2 lakh. Desi netizens, of course, went berserk on seeing the price.