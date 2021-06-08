Gucci sells perforated rubber sandals for over Rs 30,000; check them out

scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 08, 2021
By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 8, 2021 2:10:40 pm
gucci sandalsGucci's perforated rubber sandals are available in three colours each for both men and women. (Source: gucci.com)

Italian brand Gucci’s latest fashion item has been receiving flak on social media. This time, the brand has come up with a pair of Crocs-like perforated rubber sandals. They are, however, being sold for a whopping $420 (Rs 30,660) for men, and $470 (Rs 34,220) for women.

The sandals have been launched in three colours — white, lilac, and black for women, and red, green, or blue for men. The sandals, of course, come with the signature GG logo. The monogram appears as a cut-out motif atop the sandals.

Here’s how netizens reacted:

Earlier, the brand was also criticised for selling an ivory white kurta-style kaftan with “floral embroidery and self-tile tassles” for over Rs 2 lakh. Desi netizens, of course, went berserk on seeing the price.

