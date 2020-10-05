Gucci’s new tartan dress for men aims to ‘disrupt toxic stereotypes’

Men, would you want to get your hands on this? (Photo: Screengrab/ Official Gucci website, designed by Gargi Singh)

Fashion has always been considered as a powerful tool to make a bold statement or send out a powerful message, and that is exactly what Gucci has done with its latest tartan dress for men. Inspired by the ’90s grunge fashion, the tartan cotton long smock shirt features a Peter Pan collar, buttons made from mother of pearl, smock embroidery on the front along with a delicate white satin bow detail at the waist. However, there is more to the outfit.

Check out the dress below.

On the website, it was styled with a pair of distressed denim. (Photo: screengrab/ Official Gucci website) On the website, it was styled with a pair of distressed denim. (Photo: screengrab/ Official Gucci website)

The dress features tartan print throughout. (Photo: screengrab/ Official Gucci website) The dress features tartan print throughout. (Photo: screengrab/ Official Gucci website)

Designed for men, according to the brand’s official website, “…This tartan smock in delicate colours reflects the idea of fluidity explored for the Fall Winter 2020 fashion show, disrupting the toxic stereotypes that mold masculine gender identity. Pieces with versatile ways to wear and style embrace each person who is part of the House’s individual spirit.”

Priced at $2,600 (Rs 1,90,324), the dress “reflects the idea of fluidity” and is “disrupting the toxic stereotypes that mould masculine gender identity” as per the brand.

The dress is a part of the Fall-Winter 2020 fashion show. (Photo: screengrab/ Official Gucci website) The dress is a part of the Fall-Winter 2020 fashion show. (Photo: screengrab/ Official Gucci website)

However, the Netizens were not too impressed. Take a look at some reactions below.

£1,700 for arguably the ugliest dress ever?

Gucci is selling a tartan dress for men to fight ‘toxic stereotypes’ https://t.co/Jy42GNtVbS via @Yahoo — judy mcdowell 3.5% (@jcm247) October 4, 2020

Gynocentric society trying their best to destroy masculinity https://t.co/LbwWmjOPkg — Prophet Speaks (@Prophetspeaks_) October 4, 2020

You might need to fight more than toxic stereotypes. 😂😂 Gucci is selling a tartan dress for men to fight ‘toxic stereotypes’ https://t.co/KE3DblJ177 — Crow Esquire (@CrowSaorAlba1) October 4, 2020

What do you think about the dress?

