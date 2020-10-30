Gucci is now selling distressed stockings; can you guess the price?

This is the third time the Italian brand is facing flak on social media. (Photo: Diet Prada/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

After making headlines with its smock tartan dress aimed to ‘disrupt toxic male stereotypes’, Italian luxury brand Gucci is back in the news for selling “black distressed tights” for $190 or ₹14,167.

Popular social media handle, Diet Prada shared an Instagram post with the caption, “To whoever paid $190 for these @gucci pre-ripped tights… r u ok?”. However, it was the hashtag — #RippedInItaly — that cracked us up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diet Prada ™ (@diet_prada) on Oct 28, 2020 at 12:10pm PDT

Netizens soon took to social media talking about the price of the distressed stockings, and how it got sold out within no time. Take a look at some of the responses below.

$190 for some ripped tights. Gucci, yall bugging pic.twitter.com/qnRYzrBk66 — OooLaLaBlog.com (@OooLaLaBlog_) October 29, 2020

gucci be selling these for $190 which is equivalent to ₹14250 i- gimme a pair of scissors and tights and imma make the same shit for ya pic.twitter.com/k1PlyOXenj — aashi💫 (@aashiiixo) October 29, 2020

Gucci, r u ok hun? $190 to look like I’ve arrived home at 6am? pic.twitter.com/iLvbRKUEA4 — Loveofhuns x (@loveofhuns) October 29, 2020

me : mom I want gucci

mom : we already have gucci at home

Gucci at home : pic.twitter.com/ebHk41mr18 — Jahanzaib🥶🍄 (@memer_hon) October 29, 2020

In September, the brand had also launched a blue denim line which sported fake grass stains, as part of its 2020 Fall/Winter collection for men. Priced at £600, the website mentioned that “this wide-leg denim pant is crafted from organic cotton specifically treated for a stained-like, distressed effect.” Know more about it here.

