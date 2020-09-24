scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 24, 2020
FinCEN Files

Gucci launches grass-stained denims for men; the price will shock you

Netizens, of course, went berserk, with people wondering why one would buy stained jeans for such a hefty price when you could easily get it dirty in the garden itself

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | September 24, 2020 4:40:39 pm
gucci, grass stained jeansGucci is selling grass-stained jeans and overalls. (Source: gucci)

Ripped jeans are passe, it looks like dirty-looking jeans are the latest fashion trend. Popular luxury brand Gucci has come up with a blue jeans variety with fake grass stain, as part of its 2020 Fall/Winter collection for men.

These jeans have grass stains around the knee area. If you do not find this new design weird enough, wait till we tell you about its price–they are priced at whopping 600 pounds (Rs 56,501), as mentioned on its website.

About these highly expensive pants, the website writes, “this wide-leg denim pant is crafted from organic cotton specifically treated for a stained-like, distressed effect.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“This product is made of 100 per cent organic cotton. It is produced through cultivation and manufacturing processes that don’t involve harmful chemicals, pesticides or artificial fertilizers, and incorporates methods that respect biodiversity and ecosystems, improve soil quality, and reduce water consumption,” it further adds.

Apart from what Gucci calls the Eco-washed organic denim pant, the brand is also selling eco-washed denim overalls — those with fake grass stains — which are available on the site at USD 1,400 (Rs 1,03,479).

Read| Bizarre fashion trends: ‘Asymmetric Jeans’ makes it to the list

Netizens, of course, went berserk, with people wondering why one would buy stained jeans for such a hefty price when you could easily get it dirty in the garden itself. Here’s what they said:

Would you like to own this pair of pants?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Ruth Bader GInsburg
In pics: How Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s offbeat style made her a fashion icon

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 24: Latest News

Advertisement