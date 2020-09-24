Gucci launches grass-stained denims for men; the price will shock you

Gucci is selling grass-stained jeans and overalls. (Source: gucci)

Ripped jeans are passe, it looks like dirty-looking jeans are the latest fashion trend. Popular luxury brand Gucci has come up with a blue jeans variety with fake grass stain, as part of its 2020 Fall/Winter collection for men.

These jeans have grass stains around the knee area. If you do not find this new design weird enough, wait till we tell you about its price–they are priced at whopping 600 pounds (Rs 56,501), as mentioned on its website.

About these highly expensive pants, the website writes, “this wide-leg denim pant is crafted from organic cotton specifically treated for a stained-like, distressed effect.”

“This product is made of 100 per cent organic cotton. It is produced through cultivation and manufacturing processes that don’t involve harmful chemicals, pesticides or artificial fertilizers, and incorporates methods that respect biodiversity and ecosystems, improve soil quality, and reduce water consumption,” it further adds.

Apart from what Gucci calls the Eco-washed organic denim pant, the brand is also selling eco-washed denim overalls — those with fake grass stains — which are available on the site at USD 1,400 (Rs 1,03,479).

Netizens, of course, went berserk, with people wondering why one would buy stained jeans for such a hefty price when you could easily get it dirty in the garden itself. Here’s what they said:

Gucci is gone mad with these grass stained jeans. £600 when I can do it for free in my garden????? pic.twitter.com/XWcJf36xbi — 𝕜𝕚𝕞𝕫𝕚𝕟𝕙𝕠 (@kfjoanes) September 22, 2020

Gucci is really out here selling grass cutting jeans pic.twitter.com/ZXObacu50y — keya jayy 🔥 (@_DouxAmour_) September 21, 2020

How rich do you have to be that you hire someone else to make it look like you spend time outside? Gucci is now selling pairs of denim overalls for $1,400 . . . and the overalls come with grass stains. Yes, they’re pre-stained. pic.twitter.com/u0aGa1N4dS — Dave Ryan (@daveryankdwb) September 22, 2020

If y’all want those Gucci jeans with the faux grass stains, we CANNOT be friends. — Kenya Benya (@Sunny_KTenil) September 23, 2020

Would you like to own this pair of pants?

