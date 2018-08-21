The Gucci ArtLab is a beautiful addition to the brand’s creative expansion; see pics

The Gucci ArtLab is a laboratory for experimenting with leather goods and footwear products. (Source: Gucci/Facebook) The Gucci ArtLab is a laboratory for experimenting with leather goods and footwear products. (Source: Gucci/Facebook)

2018 seems to be the year of Gucci. Apart from luxury fashion, the brand forayed into the restaurant business, home decor and it’s very own museum. The restaurant, Gucci Osteria is known for serving Italian classics like tortellini, pork buns and mushroom risottos. On the other hand, the Gucci Decor features luxury throw pillows, armchairs and porcelain scented candles that have some of the brand’s signature animal motifs incorporated in them.

Further expanding their booming business, the brand launched the Gucci ArtLab in April this year, which is an laboratory, where they aim to experiment with leather goods and footwear products. The ArtLab is located in Florence, Italy and spreads across an area of 37,000 square meters with around 900 employees. Creative director Alessandro Michele will be developing some popular Gucci products of the future here, keeping in mind their sustainability. It will also be a space for experimenting with packaging, designs and hardware.

“The unveiling of Gucci ArtLab definitely represents one of the most remarkable achievements of Gucci’s unprecedented journey of the last three years and one of the most significant industrial investments today in our country. It is a testament to our belief in creativity, artisanal craftsmanship, innovation and technology, and sustainability, and our bond with our territory”, said Marco Bizzarri, President and CEO of Gucci in a statement.

It also boasts of a beautiful decor that features paintings by Gucci collaborators and artists Ignasi Monreal, Angelica Hicks and Unskilled Worker. The laboratory features bright colours, a red staircase and some items from Gucci Decor.

Bizzarri further added, “Gucci ArtLab is the perfect expression of the corporate culture that we have been building and nurturing within the company. It is the tangible expression of a place to learn skills and techniques, a workshop to generate ideas, and ideas are the lifeblood of culture.”

