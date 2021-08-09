Greta Thunberg features on Vogue Scandinavia’s launch issue; criticises fashion industry for ‘greenwashing’

Climate activist Greta Thunberg, who has featured on the cover of Vogue Scandinavia‘s launch issue, said that the fashion industry’s sustainability campaigns are “never anything but pure greenwashing“.

Photographed by artist duo Alexandrov Klum, Thunberg looks pretty on the cover in a simple printed dress and a brown trench coat, as she sits against the backdrop of a forest, caressing a horse. Elaborating on the impact of the fashion industry on climate, the activist wrote in an Instagram post alongside the cover image, “The fashion industry is a huge contributor to the climate and ecological emergency, not to mention its impact on the countless workers and communities who are being exploited around the world in order for some to enjoy fast fashion that many treat as disposables.” Take a look:

Here are some of Thunberg’s other looks from the photoshoot:

She went on to criticise the practice of “spending fantasy amounts: on green campaigns”. “Many are making it look as if the fashion industry is starting to take responsibility, by spending fantasy amounts on campaigns where they portray themselves as ‘sustainable’, ‘ethical’, ‘green’, ‘climate neutral’ and ‘fair’. But let’s be clear: This is almost never anything but pure green washing.”

Emphasising the need for a “system change”, she added, “You cannot mass produce fashion or consume ‘sustainably’ as the world is shaped today. That is one of the many reasons why we will need a system change.”