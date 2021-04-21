scorecardresearch
‘Great to see inclusivity’: Netizens laud earring ad featuring model with cochlear implant

"Thanks so much for all of your kind messages Wow. It may just be an ear but it means so much more," wote model Natasha Ghouri

April 21, 2021 6:20:54 pm
earring ad, model with hearing aidASOS ad featuring a model wearing a hearing aid. (Source: asos.com)

British fashion brand ASOS has come up with an earrings advertisement. What makes it special is that the model who showcases the accessory is seen wearing a cochlear implant on her right ear.

The model in the advertisement is Natasha Ghouri, who was born deaf.

In the ad, Ghouri is seen wearing a pair of golden hoops with a mushroom-shaped detailing dangling from them. The earrings cost £4.00 (Rs 420). The ad has been garnering a lot of appreciation from social media users.

Take a look at some of the other reactions:

Ghouri also took to Instagram to express gratitude. “MY HEART IS FULL RIGHT NOW! Thanks so much for all of your kind messages WOW. It may just be an ear but it means so much more …I’m bl**dy proud to represent my community,” she wrote.

Also Read |Desi fashion label weaves tales of trans women with powerful imagery; check it out

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tasha Ghouri (@tashaghouri)

“Biggest love to @asos for welcoming me in and breaking boundaries as this will really help and inspire people out there,” she added.

