‘Great to see inclusivity’: Netizens laud earring ad featuring model with cochlear implant

British fashion brand ASOS has come up with an earrings advertisement. What makes it special is that the model who showcases the accessory is seen wearing a cochlear implant on her right ear.

The model in the advertisement is Natasha Ghouri, who was born deaf.

In the ad, Ghouri is seen wearing a pair of golden hoops with a mushroom-shaped detailing dangling from them. The earrings cost £4.00 (Rs 420). The ad has been garnering a lot of appreciation from social media users.

Normalising wearing a hearing aid/cochlear implant for young people is what we’re here to see. I can’t even tell you how alien it was to some people when I was growing up, the jokes and comments were often and brutal. I’m all for this @ASOS https://t.co/8sozlNGbpC — Charlotte Ashton (@charlxtteashton) April 16, 2021

This is the amazing @GhouriNatasha Smashing boundaries of the dance and modelling industry 👊🏻🖤 — Ellen (@missgreen98) April 14, 2021

Ghouri also took to Instagram to express gratitude. “MY HEART IS FULL RIGHT NOW! Thanks so much for all of your kind messages WOW. It may just be an ear but it means so much more …I’m bl**dy proud to represent my community,” she wrote.

“Biggest love to @asos for welcoming me in and breaking boundaries as this will really help and inspire people out there,” she added.