Grazia Millennial Awards 2019: A look at who wore what

The recently-held Grazia Millennial Awards 2019 was a star-studded event which saw celebrities putting their best fashion foot forward. Interestingly, unlike most red carpet events where celebrities opt for voluminous gowns and sleek ensembles, the award function was high on pantsuit looks and fuss free dresses in distinct styles and hues.

Advertising

From Deepika Padukone to Radhika Apte, here’s who wore what the event which was also attended by celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Masaba Gupta, Ananya Panday, Shibani Dandekar, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kanungo, Amol Parashar and Sobhita Dhulipala among others.

Deepika Padukone

The Piku actor went for an all-green look in a quirky Ashi Studio ensemble. The dramatic off-shoulder top which featured a voluminous cape was teamed with matching bell-bottomed pants. Styled by Shaleena Nathani outfit got some mixed reactions, but we feel her hair and make-up were on point.

Janhvi Kapoor

The Dhadak actor opted for a pink look for the event, as she donned a fuchsia coloured pantsuit from British luxury womenswear brand Safiya. Styled by stylist Lakshmi Lehr, Kapoor looked stunning in the formal ensemble which had a plunging neckline.

Ananya Panday

Advertising

The actor looked lovely in a grey and black ruffled off-shoulder gown from Galia Lahav. Styled by Ami Patel, the outfit was perfect for the red carpet event, but we feel that Stacy Gomes could have experimented with the actor’s hair and make-up instead of keeping it that simple.

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte, who won the F 21 Disruptor of the Year award at the Grazia awards, wore a printed edgy velvet dress. Make-up artist Kritika Gill completed the look with oxblood shaded of lip tint and we feel that Apte looked gorgeous at the event.

Sobhita Dhulipala

The actor who shot to fame after her stint as Tara in Amazon original, Made in Heaven, experimented with her look at the event. The winner of the Breakthrough Performer of the Year (Female) award wore a powder pink and white sptiped dress which she teamed with a black high neck top to create a layering effect.

Karan Johar

The director was seen looking in dapper black suit look which had a quirky Eiffel tower print on the blazer.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal attended the event with his brother, Sunny, and the duo opted for pastel shades. Needless to say, they looked cool in the olive and powder blue blazer suits teamed with sneakers.